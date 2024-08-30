Discover nature with MDC Cape Nature Center’s free September programs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Discover nature in September with Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center’s free programs!

Lesson 1: Learn the parts and function of a spin cast fishing rod and reel

Learn how to cast safely and successfully, how to fasten basic tackle to a fishing line, and learn techniques to catch fish and handle it properly.

Lesson 2: How to Tie a Knot and Bait a Hook

This class combines instruction with hands-on fishing to teach young anglers and families intermediate fishing techniques and skills. Participants will learn to tie an improved clinch knot and how to properly secure bait on hooks.

Lesson 3: Five Common Missouri Fish – Their Anatomy, Habitat, and Life Cycle

This course combines instruction with hands-on fishing to teach young anglers and families the basic biological concepts and functions specific to largemouth bass, bluegill, hybrid sunfish, channel catfish and rainbow trout.

Participants will learn the different components of fish anatomy and their functions, and various types of fish habitat and aquatic food webs.

You must take Discover Nature – Fishing Lesson 1 and 2 before you can take this class.

Lesson 4: Fishing with Lures and Fishing Regulations

This combines instruction with hands-on fishing to teach young anglers and families how to properly select a fishing lure based on desired fish species, weather, and water conditions. Participants will also learn how to identify and understand fishing regulations.

Participants are limited to anglers ages 7 and older, but MDC encourages the entire family to participate. Adults who do not wish to fish must always accompany their child(ren). Participants do not need a fishing permit to fish during this program.

You must take Discover Nature – Fishing Lesson 1 and 2 before you can take this class.

Exhibit Animal Feeding: Nature Center at Night: Feeding Frenzy | 6:30 – 7 p.m. on Sept. 6 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center | Registration not required.

Discover the importance of Missouri reptiles and amphibians and see what it takes to keep MDC’s education animals happy and healthy! Bring your family and watch as MDC staff introduce and feed several different reptiles and amphibians.

As part of MDC Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center’s “Nature Center at Night” series, the nature center will be open until 7 p.m.

Learn to Fish: Artificial Lure Painting | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Sept. 7 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center | Registration not required.

Fishing is a great way for kids and families to have fun outdoors, learn about conservation, and make happy memories! Join MDC staff and design your own artificial fishing lures. Artificial lures mimic fish, frogs, and other aquatic creatures to get big bites, especially from bass. Painting your own gives you a chance to imagine yourself as a hungry fish looking for its next meal!

Come howl at the harvest moon on scenic Tywappity Community Lake! After a safety briefing, participants will be self-guided as they explore the night under a glowing moon at their own pace. MDC staff will be on-site to assist and maintain safety.

Please only register one person to reserve a canoe. Canoes can hold up to two adults and one child. Meet at Tywappity Community Lake boat ramp near Chaffee. All safety equipment will be provided. A pre-trip detailed email will be sent about a week prior to the program.

Conservation Families: Gather 'Round Ye Olde Campfire | 7 – 8 p.m. on Sept. 21 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center | Registration not required.

It’s time to Gather ‘round ye olde campfire and let us tell you a story! To welcome the first day of autumn, MDC staff will be lighting a campfire and inviting you to join. Grab your family and gather ‘round as MDC staff reads aloud nature-themed picture books, presents a short program, and leads campfire songs at the nature center firepit. Sumac tea and a small campfire-themed snacks will be provided.

With the arrival of fall the next generation of many of our reptile species will start hatching! In this presentation MDC staff will explain which reptiles are hatching and how they unique.

Participants will receive the virtual program link at least 30 minutes prior to the start of the program.

Is it hard to find time in your busy schedule to make time for exercise? Join MDC staff for a sunrise hike before work and enjoy the beauty of nature and a community of other early-morning walkers as you hike one of our nature center trails! Participants will be hiking along one of MDC Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center moderately difficult trails, with steep grades of over 15% and are not ADA-accessible.

Program Registration

Advance registration is required for most programs and can be completed online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xf.

All family members that plan to attend in-person and virtual events must be registered. First, create a profile. Once a profile is created and event registration is complete, additional details about programs will be sent via email.

See all details for MDC’s free September events online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xf. Don’t forget to register your children and homeschool students for Little Acorns and Babes in the Woods story times. And check out this month’s featured artists Susan Asaturian and Ann Mays throughout the nature center!

Be sure to register for all our birding programs and fun nature hikes throughout September!

If you’re having difficulty registering online, you may contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at (573) 290-5218.

Stay Connected

Questions about events can be emailed to MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov.

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise to 10 p.m.