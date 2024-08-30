Maine DOE Update – August 30, 2024
From the Maine Department of Education
Reporting Items
September Data Management and Reporting Webinars
The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data Team has many data management and reporting webinars scheduled in preparation for fall data collection. | More
News & Updates
2025 Maine Teacher of the Year State Finalists Announced
Four Maine teachers were announced today as the State Finalists for the 2025 Maine Teacher of the Year program. High school science teacher Allyson Gilbert from Sagadahoc County, fourth-grade teacher Becky Hallowell from Lincoln County, high school science teacher Katie Strait from Cumberland County, and high school English language arts teacher Emilie Throckmorton from Penobscot County were all selected to move forward in the Teacher of the Year process and were chosen from the 2024 Maine County Teachers of the Year. | More
Maine DOE’s Annual Back to School Backpack of Resources
Happy back to school! The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has put together a virtual Back to School Backpack of resources and information to assist school and School Administrative Unit (SAU) leaders as a new school year begins. The Backpack contains resources related to school and student supports, health and safety, school nutrition, school administration and operations, teaching and learning supports, and strengthening the education workforce. | More
Maine DOE Highlights Expanding Health Resource Access to Multilingual Families in Maine
In alignment with supporting a culture of innovation and continuous improvement, new tools have been created for school nurses. This newest project directly reflects the advocacy and care our Maine school nurses possess, further strengthening our public health infrastructure. | More
Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories
RSU 87 Superintendent Describes How His District Trains and Prepares for Emergencies
Mark Turner is the superintendent of RSU 87, which serves the communities of Carmel and Levant, Maine. What he loves most about his job is the time he gets to spend in schools. As a busy district administrator, interacting with staff and students each day is so important because he gets to see the important work they do firsthand. | More
North Haven Students Explore ‘Green’ Businesses in Maine Thanks Maine DOE Career Exploration Grant
With support from the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Maine Out of School Time grant, upper elementary and middle school students from North Haven Community School, located on North Haven Island, visited and explored a variety of Maine businesses this summer. | More
Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.
Professional Learning/Training Opportunities
Maine Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Conference Registration Now Open!
Join the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education for the 14th Annual Maine PBIS Conference at the Augusta Civic Center on Thursday, November 7, 2024 from 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM. The conference is a chance for Maine Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) leaders and implementers from across Maine and beyond to come together to celebrate, learn, and network together. | More
Maine Solutionaries Project Fall Cohorts
The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction Team is partnering with the Institute for Human Education to continue the Maine Solutionaries Project through the fall to educators interested in supporting students in applying their learning. This exciting project will provide an opportunity for educators in Maine to take a custom version of the Solutionary Micro-credential Program and participate in state-wide educator cohorts that focus on individual topics of interest. Not only will educators be able to participate at no cost, but they will also be eligible to earn a $1400.00 stipend upon completion of the program. | More
Training Opportunity: Moving the Needle on Inclusivity in Teaching and Learning
The Maine Department of Education (Maine DOE) is hosting a training opportunity focused on learning around diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice (DEIJ), and the impact that increasing understanding of DEIJ can have on teaching practices, instructional strategies, classroom management in every discipline area, as well as school climate. | More
Fall and Winter Professional Learning: Question Formulation Technique
The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction Team is hosting two asynchronous professional learning courses called Question, Reflect, Repeat: Introduction to the Question Formulation Technique. | More
View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.
Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:
View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here
