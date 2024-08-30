Training Opportunity: Moving the Needle on Inclusivity in Teaching and Learning

This event is open to all school personnel.

The Maine Department of Education (Maine DOE) is hosting a training opportunity focused on learning around diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice (DEIJ), and the impact that increasing understanding of DEIJ can have on teaching practices, instructional strategies, classroom management in every discipline area, as well as school climate.

Think about the following:

Have you looked at your curriculum and teaching practices with a lens of inclusion?

Are your materials representative of all students and their families?

Are your practices and use of language inclusive of all students and families?

Is there any evidence of diversity, inclusion, equity, and justice?

If you answered not sure or no to any of the questions, this training is a great place to start. The 2-day interactive training will include an exploration of foundational concepts in DEIJ and what it looks like in curriculum, instructional strategies, classroom management practices, and school climate. Following the 2-day training, there will be virtual Community of Practice sessions offered during the school year to reflect on DEIJ implementation in the classroom and school community. Trainers and Maine DOE specialists will also be available for technical assistance during this time.

Dr. Sarah Benes (she, her, hers) is the consultant for this initiative. Sarah is an assistant professor at Southern Connecticut State University in health education and physical education. In addition, she is the co-owner of Lighthouse Wellness & Health Education Consulting, and the current Past-President of SHAPE America. The training is being delivered and facilitated by health education and physical education teacher leaders and Maine DOE specialists.

Event Details:

Burton Cross Building, Augusta

Wednesday, September 25th, and Thursday, September 26th

8:00 am – 3:00 pm each day

The fee for this training is only $50 (the fee assists with the cost of food). The Maine DOE covers all other expenses.

Register here.

Financial Assistance: There are five-$150 scholarships available to help with substitute pay, mileage, and lodging to support attendance. The form to apply for a scholarship is here.

Email susan.berry@maine.gov or carolyn.gross@maine.gov with questions and/or before registering if using a PO for payment.