Hampden Academy Soars into the Future with New Drone Education Program

(Pictured: Student Pilot Marysssa LaBlanc and RSU 22 School Board member Ellen Hassan.)

Something exciting is taking off at Hampden Academy! Starting in the 2025-2026 school year, Hampden Academy is launching a cutting-edge drone education program, Higher Vision: Sparking Creativity and Careers Through Drones, designed to prepare students for the skies—and for the future.

With 67 students already enrolled, this two-course program is about more than flying drones; it is about building real-world skills, exploring emerging industries, and learning to think critically and ethically about powerful new technologies.

For enrolled students, the journey begins with an Introduction to Drones course, where students will start with the fundamentals—FAA regulations, Maine-specific laws, and best practices for safe and ethical drone operation. From flight simulators to piloting real drones, they will gain hands-on experience while exploring how drones are already transforming fields like agriculture, filmmaking, and emergency response.

In the second course, Commercial Drones, students learn advanced flight skills, mission planning, weather impacts, and drone data analysis. They will also prepare for the FAA Part 107 commercial drone pilot certification, which will give them a head start on careers in this growing field.

One of the program’s most unique aspects is its strong network of nine local partners—from Hampden Public Safety and Cianbro to News Center Maine and the U.S. Military—who will offer students real-world insights and hands-on learning opportunities in areas like public safety, construction, media, forestry, surveying, and more. (See a full list of partners at the end of this article.)

“This program represents our dedication to providing RSU 22 students with educational opportunities that connect directly to tomorrow’s careers,” Todd Moore, Technology Teacher at Hampden Academy, said. “This is about more than learning to fly; it is about building futures.”

Student Pilot Renee Gray and Superintendent of Schools Nicholas Raymond

Student Pilot Garrett Newey and RSU 22 School Board member Stacey Haskell



With its blend of classroom rigor, practical experience, and community engagement, Hampden Academy’s drone program is lifting off—and bringing students along for a thrilling, high-tech ride into the future.

Hampden Academy would like to extend a big thank you to the following partners for helping to make this new program possible:

Hampden Public Safety for demonstrating emergency response applications and public safety uses for drone technology.

for demonstrating emergency response applications and public safety uses for drone technology. Cianbro Corporation for showcasing industrial applications in construction and infrastructure development.

for showcasing industrial applications in construction and infrastructure development. News Center Maine for illustrating journalistic and media applications of drone photography and videography.

for illustrating journalistic and media applications of drone photography and videography. Haley Ward Civil Engineering for providing insights on surveying, mapping, and engineering applications.

for providing insights on surveying, mapping, and engineering applications. American Forest Management for highlighting environmental monitoring and forestry management techniques.

for highlighting environmental monitoring and forestry management techniques. Matt Thomas Media Productions: for sharing expertise in commercial drone photography and cinematography.

for sharing expertise in commercial drone photography and cinematography. Allan Gordon Jr. Surveying for demonstrating precision mapping and land surveying applications.

for demonstrating precision mapping and land surveying applications. United States Military for offering perspectives on drone operations and career opportunities in defense.

for offering perspectives on drone operations and career opportunities in defense. University of Maine at Augusta for advanced drone programs.

For more information about this program, please contact Todd Moore (tmoore@rsu22.us) or Charlie Huff (chuff@rsu22.us), Technology Teachers at Hampden Academy.

Information for this article was provided by Hampden Academy. To submit your good news to the Maine DOE, fill out our Good News Submission Form.