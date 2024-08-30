Chief of Naval Operations visits U.S. Fleet Cyber Command and U.S. 10th Fleet

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti visited U.S. Fleet Cyber Command (FCC)/Navy Space Command (NAVSPACE) and U.S. 10th Fleet to engage with personnel and discuss the Navy’s cyber and space operations, Aug. 29.

This was Franchetti’s first trip to FCC and 10th Fleet as CNO and marked the completion of her visit to all fleet concentration areas to hear from Sailors and civilians and to discuss America’s Warfighting Navy.

“I could not be more proud of what you do and how you deliver warfighting advantage every single day, not just for our Navy, but for the joint force and nation,” said Franchetti to the Sailors and civilians gathered in person and online for an all-hands call. “We do not fight and win without you. Whether you're working here or working overseas, each of you are part of America's Warfighting Navy and part of our warfighting team.”

During her visit, Franchetti met with Vice Adm. Craig A. "Clap" Clapperton, Commander of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, Navy Space Command, U.S. 10th Fleet, and Joint Force Headquarters-Cyber (Navy); toured the command Maritime Operations Center, hosted an all-hands call and visited Navy Cyber Warfare Development Group. Her discussions focused on the vital role of FCC/NAVSPACE and U.S. 10th Fleet in how cyber and space operations are integrated into fleet and joint operations.

Since its establishment on January 29, 2010, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command has grown into a formidable operational force, comprising over 13,000 active and reserve Sailors and civilians. In January, 2023, the command added responsibilities as Navy Space Command to its existing cyber role. FCC/NAVSPACE is essential to Navy information network operations, including offensive and defensive cyberspace activities, space operations, and signals intelligence. They are central to warfighter development and harnessing new technologies to maintain our competitive advantage over adversaries.

“Information, Cyber and Space operations are foundational to the broader, joint warfare environment,” said Clapperton. “We were proud to welcome Adm. Franchetti to discuss how Cyber and Space capabilities are integrated into fleet operations, and how we are poised to adapt to an ever-changing environment.”

While there, Franchetti also emphasized the importance of U.S. 10th Fleet’s role in delivering tactical and operational effects across cyberspace and space and highlighted ongoing efforts to expand Navy Space Command’s capabilities and the benefits of integrating those capabilities into the fleet.

“As you look at the changing character of war, this community is the foundation that underpins everything else in our warfighting ecosystem. We can’t do what we need to do to fight and win without the information domain,” said Franchetti. “We need you to fight as a Fleet. You enable everything our platforms and people do in America’s Warfighting Navy.”

Franchetti’s visit reinforced the Navy’s commitment to advancing its cyber and space operations capabilities, ensuring continued excellence in maintaining global maritime security.