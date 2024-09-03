Inaugural Cycling Race Event Comes to Georgetown, KY

Country Boy Crit takes place on Sunday, September 15, 2024

Georgetown/Scott County enthusiastically welcomes the cycling community and is excited to be able to offer so many services and events that support and empower cyclists.” — Lori Cooper Saunders

GEORGETOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first-ever Country Boy Crit, an event featuring multiple races for pros, amateurs and kids as well as a citizens’ fun ride, takes place 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at Lanes Run Business Park near Country Boy Brewing. Fount Cycling Guild is hosting the event. Registration is currently underway at www.bikereg.com/countryboy A criterium, or crit, is a bicycle race that takes place on a closed course and on public roads that are closed to traffic. The Country Boy Crit is sanctioned by USA Cycling, the cycling committee that runs Olympic selection for cycling, and will have officials and referees in attendance to ensure the race is run fairly and safely for all participants, including spectators.This event is part of a four-day series for the annual Talent ID Camp that Fount Cycling Guild holds in Georgetown to select riders from across the United States to earn a spot on their sponsored women’s national professional cycling team—a position that is worth more than $25,000 in equipment and fees. The women’s race is the headlining event in the morning, as it will be the final determiner for team selection. All proceeds and donations from registration will go to the Fount Cycling Foundation, a 501c3, non-profit dedicated to finding and developing cycling talent in the Bluegrass and surrounding areas.Additionally, in an effort to bring more cyclists into the racing scene—and show off the beauty of Georgetown—there are 14 races in total for amateurs, juniors, masters, kids and professional riders. Spectators are welcome to gather near the start/finish line to watch the events. The course is located in the Lanes Run Business Park. A Country Boy Brewing beer truck will be on the course, with food offered for purchase from The Kitchen at Country Boy Brewing—just a short walk away.“We have cycled every place in the world and Georgetown ranks high on the list,” said Jennifer Wheeler, owner of Fount Cycling. “With the rolling hills, horse farms and welcoming communities, it is a wonderful place to enjoy the beautiful countryside on a bicycle.”Fount Cycling Guild provides services for cyclists of all levels who want to improve their performance. They operate multiple community programs that provide in-person coaching to help everyone of all ages and abilities reach their cycling goals, whether that’s learning how to ride a bike or earning a spot on Team USA Olympic Cycling Team.In mid-September, Fount Cycling Guild will expand its business with the opening of a performance center for bike fitting, physio testing and coaching—adding to the robust cycling-related business and events landscape in Georgetown. This Bike Town is also home to the Bourbon Country Burn, which takes place Sept. 27-29, 2024, at Kentucky Horse Park; the Bluegrass Mountain Cup at the Skullbuster Trails at the Lytles Fork Recreation Area, held in May; the Horsey Hundred, which takes place annually over Memorial Day Weekend; and G-Town Bikes, which recently opened in Georgetown.“Georgetown/Scott County enthusiastically welcomes the cycling community and is excited to be able to offer so many services and events that support and empower cyclists,” said Lori Saunders, executive director at Georgetown/Scott County Tourism.For more information about the Country Boy Crit, please visit the registration site at www.bikereg.com/countryboy ABOUT GEORGETOWN, KY | Birthplace of Bourbon. Kentucky’s Horse Headquarters. Georgetown is both of these, and more. Sitting in the midst of Horse Country, Kentucky’s fastest growing city is home to horse-centric attractions and events, including the Kentucky Horse Park, Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm, Kentucky Three Day Event, Festival of the Horse and the National Horse Show. Its beautifully preserved Victorian-era downtown is filled with dozens of locally owned shops, galleries and restaurants. “Only here” attractions: Yuko-en Japanese-style strolling garden and Heirlooms & Gretchen’s authentic stained-glass shop. Outdoor adventure: Elkhorn Creek; Skullbuster Mountain Bike Trail at Lytles Fork Recreation Area; Kentucky Proud family-fun and u-pick farms. Historical sites: Ward Hall Greek Revival Mansion Tour; Scott County/Georgetown Museum; 1917 Rosenwald School. Coming soon: Limestone Distillery, Blue Run Spirits Distillery. Accommodations: 60+ unique stays, 19 brand name chain hotels, two campgrounds. www.facebook.com/gotogtown

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.