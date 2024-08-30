Indonesia: 11 journalists attacked in widespread protest

The journalists were attacked and had their equipment damaged while covering a demonstration at the House of Representatives (DPR) in the Senayan Parliament Complex in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and its affiliates, Aliansi Jurnalis Independen (AJI) and Media and Creative Industry Workers Union for Democracy (SINDIKASI), condemned the attacks and urged the local authorities to thoroughly investigate all instances of harassment and violence against Indonesian journalists and media workers.

On August 22, an estimated 11 journalists and media workers were assaulted and attacked while covering widespread protests against the Pilkada Bill, a controversial amendment to Jakarta’s election laws. The attacks were allegedly carried out by members of the Indonesian National Police (Polri) and the Indonesian National Armed Forced (TNI). Protestors argue that the bill, which revises election regulations, disproportionately benefits relatives of influential figures, thus breaching constitutional principles.

Among those assaulted during the protests were Tempo journalists, M and H, who remain anonymous for safety reasons. Both journalists were allegedly hit with tear gas, beaten, and threatened with death by TNI and Polri officers when they refused to delete footage that claims to document excessive police brutality against protestors at the DPR RI Parliament Complex.

Journalist H was taken to a security post, where he was interrogated and coerced into deleting all footage. After his release, he sought medical attention at a hospital, where doctors advised a two-day observation and diagnosed him with mild trauma.

Video footage captured by Narasi.tv journalist Juan Robin recorded his experience of intimidation and violence by police officers. The video, recorded at 8.40pm local time, shows police forcibly pulling Robin away from the location, pushing him to the ground, and damaging his camera. Narasi.TV journalist, Achmad Wahib, also reported experiencing the same treatment.

Several other journalists reported similar incidents of psychological intimidation, death threats, abuse and beatings. These include Makna Talks photojournalists Edo and Dory, online news konteks.co.id journalist Angga Permana, Pikiran-Rakyat.com journalist Alza Ahdira, Konteks.co.id, Deduk journalist Gita and an IDN journalist who remains anonymous.

The protests, which drew over 1,000 demonstrators outside the Senayan Parliament Complex in Jakarta and in several cities across Java, were driven by demands for lawmakers to reverse the controversial changes to the Regional Elections Law. The clashes resulted in 26 students sustaining injuries, 18 of whom were hospitalised. Additionally, 39 demonstrators were arrested for questioning at Jakarta Police headquarters and remain in custody, while 105 protesters, including juveniles, were detained by the West Jakarta Police and Tanjung Duren Police.

AJI said:

“Although journalists have equipped themselves with press attributes and distinguishing identities at the demonstration location, they are still the target of police violence. We urge the Indonesian National Police to stop all forms of violence against journalistic work and thoroughly investigate all cases of violence committed by police personnel against journalists while covering demonstrations rejecting the revision of the Regional Election Law and follow up on reports of similar cases that have been made in previous years; editors-in-chief to provide legal assistance to their journalists who are victims of violence by the authorities as a form of accountability; encourage civil society to participate as citizen journalists to help in the entire process of exposing violent practices against journalistic work; urge journalists who are victims of violence and intimidation by the authorities to dare to report their cases, and strengthen solidarity among journalists.”

SINDIKASI said:

“SINDIKASI condemns the excessive use of violence by the police against journalists covering the protest. The incident should be investigated and the members of the police who committed the violence should be held responsible. The police should also be responsible to cover the health cost of the journalists who became the victims. The incident demonstrates the need of the national police to evaluate its forces who are assigned among demonstrations. They should be trained and educated regularly not to conduct violence against press. SINDIKASI notes that police had committed violence against the press during the previous mass protests, such as the protests against omnibus law in 2019 and 2020.”

The IFJ said:

“The IFJ strongly condemns the violent assault on journalists and media workers during the recent protests against the Pilkada Bill. Such attacks not only undermine the fundamental right to free press but also hinder the vital role of journalists in holding power to account. We call on the authorities to launch a thorough investigation to ensure that those responsible for these acts of violence are held accountable and that the right to report and cover news without fear of reprisal is safeguarded at all times.”

