Deputy President Paul Mashatile participates In The New Development Bank High-Level Energy Seminar, 31 Aug

His Excellency Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will, tomorrow Saturday, 31 August 2024, participate in the High-Level Energy Seminar, under the auspices of the BRICS 9th Annual New Development Bank Ministers Meeting taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), Cape Town, South Africa.

Under the theme: “Securing South Africa’s Future” the Energy Seminar’s primary objectives are to draw insights from the experiences of BRICS Member States and New Development Bank’s (NDB) new member countries, namely, People’s Republic of Bangladesh, Arab Republic of Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, to identify opportunities for collaboration.

By bringing together a diverse group of stakeholders, including Senior Government Officials, energy experts, academics and BRICS Representatives, the seminar seeks to foster knowledge exchange, critical dialogue and collaborative problem-solving, which would generate pragmatic and implementable solutions.

This is in line with the critical area of strategic priorities of BRICS countries, that includes the development of technical co-operation to leverage both lessons learnt and foster innovation.

Deputy President Mashatile is envisaged to outline a series of interventions and energy sector reforms by the South African Government aimed at helping the country achieve a sustainable energy future.

In this context, the experiences of fellow BRICS member states, having already embarked on energy sector reforms, will offer valuable lessons and insights to improve grid stability, increase renewable energy integration and foster public-private partnerships in South Africa.

Details of the Energy Seminar are as follows:

Date: Saturday, 31 August 2024

Time: 09:00 - 12:30

Venue: Hall 7, Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) II, Cape Town.

Media Access: Open to registered media

Livestreaming link: https://youtube.com/live/z9HKta99ltU?feature=share

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840.

