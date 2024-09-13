Styrene-Petrochemicals Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Styrene-Petrochemicals Global Market Growth Outlook Through 2024-2033

Styrene-Petrochemicals Market Growth Outlook Through 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The styrene-petrochemicals market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $65.12 billion in 2023 to $70.17 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing demand for polystyrene, growing demand for construction and building sector, demand for packaging materials, consumer goods manufacturing, growing population and urbanization, rising disposable incomes.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The styrene-petrochemicals market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $93.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to automotive industry needs, growing pharmaceutical and healthcare sector, expanding industrialization, increasing awareness of the benefits of styrene-petrochemicals, growing consumer electronics industry.

Growth Driver Of The Styrene-Petrochemicals Market

The increasing construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the styrene-petrochemicals market going forward. Construction refers to the process of planning, designing, assembling, and building physical structures, facilities, or infrastructure. In the construction industry, styrene-petrochemicals are used to provide thermal insulation in buildings, to construct insulated panels for walls and roofs, and in flooring applications.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the styrene-petrochemicals market include Alpek SAB DE CV, Ashland Inc., Ineos Group AG, Nova Chemicals Corporation, Bayer Material Science LLC, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC.

Major companies operating in the styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) market are focusing on developing innovative products such as expanded polystyrene (EPS) made from 50% PCR content to drive revenues in their market. Post-consumer recycled (PCR) content in EPS contributes to sustainability efforts by reducing the demand for new raw materials, conserving resources, and diverting plastic waste from landfills.

Segments:

1) By Type: Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), Expanded polystyrene (EPS), Other Types

2) By Application: Automotive, Construction, Packaging consumer goods, Other Applications

3) By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the styrene-petrochemicals market in 2023. Middle East was the second-largest region in the styrene-petrochemicals market report. The regions covered in the styrene-petrochemicals market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Styrene-Petrochemicals Market Definition

Styrene petrochemical refers to a colorless, gritty organic compound derived from benzene. Styrene is readily evaporated and is also used as a precursor to polystyrene and several other copolymers.

Styrene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Styrene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on styrene-petrochemicals market size, styrene-petrochemicals market drivers and trends, styrene-petrochemicals market major players, styrene-petrochemicals competitors' revenues, styrene-petrochemicals market positioning, and styrene-petrochemicals market growth across geographies. The styrene-petrochemicals market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

