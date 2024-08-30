Caring for Others Hosts Media Day to Announce its Worldwide Tour to Provide Food & Clothing Insecurity Services

CEO is fulfilling and exceeding the nonprofit’s goal for the White House commitment goals on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health by 2030

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caring For Others , a 501c3 with a mission of eradicating poverty, is hosting a Media Day as a call to action to provide for those living in poverty. As a demonstration of its own daily work to assist those dealing with food and clothing insecurity, Caring For Others’ CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley will share her plans for fulfilling her commitment to the “Biden-Harris National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health” by supporting some of the nation’s greatest poverty-stricken cities in Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana and Washington D.C. Shockley and her team will also be traveling overseas to the Caribbean, Guyana, Capetown, Nigeria, Uganda and South Africa during a series of on-site distributions during the next year.Media Day will allow for one-on-one interviews and distribution facilities tours with Shockley. Located at 3537 Browns Mill Road at Caring for Others Atlanta headquarters, the event will be held on Friday, September 6 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Richmond-Shockley’s unique business approach allows the organization to remain self-sustaining, and this nonprofit continues to extend its support services worldwide. The organization hopes to expand its reach to more in need with behind-the-scenes media tours and conversations during its Worldwide Tour; the Food Bank; the clothing store with all new, name-brand clothing, ‘CareLoft;’ the hosting of the Think Tank and other services.Opportunity for one-on-one interviews with Founder & CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley: Richmond-Shockley will share her plans for increasing community support as the economic downturn progresses; her perspective on poverty and necessary solutions throughout the United States and overseas; as well as share her plans for fulfilling her commitment to the “Biden-Harris National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health” where Caring For Others has committed to providing more than nine million pounds annually of fresh and nutritious fruits, vegetables and protein to thousands of families in need by 2030.The Worldwide Tour to provide food and clothing insecurity services in the United States and overseas will kick off on September 7 with the “Christmas in September” distribution at the Atlanta headquarters and will travel to hunger hotbed communities near New Orleans, Chicago and Washington D.C. The touring team will then travel overseas to underserved communities including a Guyana Christmas tour, as well as food and clothing distributions in Cape Town, Nigeria, Uganda, the Caribbean and South Africa.Tour the Food Bank, ‘Feeding Atlanta’: Tour the Food Bank and learn about ‘Feeding Atlanta,’ Caring For Others’ annual supersized, special distribution service, serving hundreds of Atlanta families with thousands of pounds of food and other goods. There will be discussions on how the organization will further support the Worldwide Tour stops and on-site distributions with food and supplies along with its partners.Visit CareLoft: Atlanta’s hidden treasure, CareLoft, sells stylish, diverse and affordable products. CareLoft provides all new, name-brand apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, furniture and household goods at 50% to 90% off retail prices with the proceeds supporting the nonprofit.Learn more about Caring for Others’ programs: Worldwide Tour, ‘Christmas in September’ toy distribution, ‘No Bare Soles’ annual shoe distribution, ‘Convoy of Care’ international disaster relief program, ‘1st Impression’ college student business attire program, Think Tank, International Microeconomic Centers, and the ‘International Poverty Forum’ biannual education event that features celebrity supporters helping to eradicate poverty and more.Caring For Others is committed to giving those in need a chance to live with dignity by restoring hope and providing the tools and resources required to break the cycle of poverty and, ultimately, sustain an overall improved quality of life.For more information on Caring For Others and its mission, please visit www.caring4others.org

