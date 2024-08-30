State Police Arrest Baltimore County Man Following Alleged Road Rage Incident In Anne Arundel County

August 30, 2024

(ANNAPOLIS, MD) – A Baltimore County man is criminally charged following an alleged road rage incident involving a firearm in Anne Arundel County.

The accused is identified as Jayden Spurlin, 24, of Baltimore, Maryland. Spurlin is charged with felony assault, use of a gun in the commission of a felony, and other related offenses. Spurlin was arrested without incident last night at his Baltimore County residence.

The investigation began when a complainant contacted the Maryland State Police Annapolis Barrack on August 28, 2024, and reported a motorist who pointed a firearm at him during a road rage dispute in the area of southbound I-97 north of Route 50 in Annapolis. The complainant described the vehicle as a black Audi sedan.

State Police investigators were able to identify and locate the vehicle and the driver, later identified as Spurlin. Search warrants were served at Spurlin’s Baltimore address and on the Audi sedan, resulting in the seizure of a loaded handgun.

Spurlin was transported to the Maryland State Police Annapolis Barrack for processing. After consultation with the Anne Arundel County Office of the State’s Attorney, Spurlin was charged with felony assault and related offenses. He was transported for an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner and was released on an unsecured bond.

The Maryland Department of State Police is dedicated to creating safer communities within Maryland, including actively addressing all reported incidents of gun violence on our highways. Motorists are urged to prioritize highway safety: avoid impaired, aggressive and distracted driving, while obeying the speed limit to prevent injuries and fatalities on our roadways.

