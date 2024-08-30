Maine Solutionaries Project Fall Cohorts

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction Team is partnering with the Institute for Human Education to continue the Maine Solutionaries Project through the fall to educators interested in supporting students in applying their learning. This exciting project will provide an opportunity for educators in Maine to take a custom version of the Solutionary Micro-credential Program and participate in state-wide educator cohorts that focus on individual topics of interest. Not only will educators be able to participate at no cost, but they will also be eligible to earn a $1400.00 stipend upon completion of the program.

To participate in the first cohort, educators must attend a one-day in-person workshop at the Brunswick Hotel on Thursday, September 19th, followed by four one-hour group Zoom meetings plus a 1:1 Zoom meeting with the cohort facilitator or coach between Zoom meetings 3 and 4. In between the Zoom meetings, participating teachers will complete and submit work on the Learning Board. We understand that travel can be a concern, so we want to assure you that all travel expenses (mileage, lodging the night before if 2+ hours away, breakfast/lunch) are covered — those who complete the micro-credential by November 18th are eligible to earn a $1400.00 stipend.

To participate in the second cohort, educators must attend four in-person workshops in Brunswick Hotel on Thursday & Friday, October 24 & 25, and Thursday & Friday, Nov 7 & 8. There will be no Zoom meetings; all work will be done in person. Travel expenses are covered (mileage, lodging if 1+ hours away for 4 nights, and breakfast/lunch for both sessions). Participants must attend all four days — those who complete the micro-credential by November 18th get a $1400.00 stipend.

We understand how challenging it can be for educators to take time away from their classrooms to attend a four-day institute. However, this unique opportunity will equip you with a comprehensive plan to implement Maine Solutionaries within your classroom, enhancing both your teaching practices and your students’ learning experiences.

Spots are filling quickly, so visit the Maine Solutionaries Project website to learn more about this collaboration, view an informational webinar, or register for the project.

For more information, please get in touch with Kathy Bertini at Kathy.bertini@maine.gov or Erik Wade at erik.wade@maine.gov