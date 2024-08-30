Ascension Advisory Facilitates Sale Leaseback of Ansh Labs Facility Alongside Acquisition by VION Biosciences

Ascension Advisory Logo Ansh Labs

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ascension Advisory , a leading sale leaseback advisory firm, has successfully completed a sale leaseback transaction on behalf of VION Biosciences , a leading life science platform launched in August of 2023 by private equity firm Iron Path Capital.VION Biosciences (“VION”) is dedicated to manufacturing mission-critical materials, chemicals, kits and reagents, and is also a provider of value-added services which enable scientific discovery, clinical testing, therapeutic development and innovative solutions across a wide platform of key applications from research to commercialization. VION is focused on expanding its domestic and global presence through continued organic growth and its advanced acquisition strategy.As part of its acquisition strategy, VION most recently acquired Texas-based Ansh Labs (“Ansh”), an innovative biotechnology company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of immunoassays and other diagnostic tools. Ansh operates out of its state-of-the-art, high-capacity lab facility in Webster, Texas, in accordance with the highest industry standards.Alongside their acquisition of the Ansh business, VION and Iron Path Capital engaged Ascension Advisory to structure a sale leaseback of the Webster facility which was also owned by the owner of the Ansh Labs business. The sale leaseback closed simultaneously with the business acquisition. Given the facility’s strategic value to the Ansh business, the company entered into a long-term lease at closing.Chelsea Mandel, Founder and Managing Director of Ascension Advisory, commented on the transaction, "This was a great transaction all around. Our client realized attractive economics from the sale leaseback transaction while ensuring long-term operational continuity for the business. The seller achieved his goal of selling the real estate in conjunction with the sale of his business. And the sale leaseback investor added to its portfolio a best-in-class life sciences facility leased on a long-term basis to a premier biotechnology company. This deal highlights the versatility and value of the sale leaseback strategy in effectively supporting M&A transactions.”Mark Thornton, CEO of VION Biosciences added, “Our ability to unlock immediate value through the sale leaseback opportunity in the Ansh Labs transaction will allow us the flexibility to focus our attention on continued investment into the business and for servicing our customers in the healthcare and diagnostic space."About Ascension AdvisoryAscension Advisory is a corporate real estate advisory firm dedicated to providing real estate sale leasebacks for financial sponsors and business owners, globally. With strategically located offices in New York City, Miami, Toronto, Mexico City, London, and Madrid and a steadfast commitment to client service, Ascension Advisory assists private equity firms and business owners in crafting and executing corporate real estate strategies that align with their strategic objectives. For more information about Ascension Advisory, please visit ascensionadvisory.com.

