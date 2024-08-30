Premier Alan Winde and MEC Anroux Marais on latest crime statistics

The Western Cape Government (WCG) notes with deep concern the crime statistics for the fourth quarter of the 2023/24 financial year and the first quarter of the 2024/25 financial year, which were released earlier today by the Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu.

The figures are disappointing and are a clear indication that fresh approaches to combatting crime will have to be explored and implemented with urgency.

Premier Alan Winde said that the numbers are deeply concerning and must make us redouble our efforts. He stated, "These statistics, as well as the findings of the latest Victims of Crime Survey, reflect the reality so many of our residents have to endure daily. This is not lost on us. The figures must shock us into decisive action, where collaboration and partnerships, not cheap politicking, guide us in how best to combat crime in all its forms. While we analyse and digest the data, we must also commit to urgently implementing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which the WCG, City of Cape Town (CoCT) and national government signed today in Cape Town. This is an important occasion signalling a commitment from all of us to work closely together to tackle the scourge of crime. Our residents look to us for action and hope. We must not fail them."

With the Western Cape accounting for seven out of the ten policing precincts with the highest murder rate in the country, and increases in the murder rate in Western Cape precincts such as Nyanga (65% increase), Philippi East (76,5% increase) and Khayelitsha (44% increase), a lot of work, dedication and planning will be required. Overall, the Western Cape’s murder rate increased by 27,5% in quarter 4 of 2023/24 by 21,2% in quarter 1 of 2024/25.

Premier Winde urged all stakeholders to set aside their political differences and work together to make all of our communities places of safety and economic growth.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) must focus on ensuring that the SAPS in the Western Cape is adequately resourced; that crime intelligence is shared among stakeholders; and that resources are concentrated in areas that require them the most and are allocated and deployed according to a data and evidence-led approach, which the WCG has adopted in its Safety Plan.

This is why closer cooperation between the provincial government, the national government, the Western Cape SAPS and municipal law enforcement efforts is imperative. The MoU signed between the provincial and national governments, SAPS and the City of Cape Town is a strong example of such co-operation, because crime levels can only be brought down if everyone does their part.

Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety Anroux Marais expressed her deep disappointment and concern over the latest crime statistics.

“In the fight against crime, the Western Cape Department of Police Oversight and Community Safety will continue to fund the LEAP programme, to assist and support the SAPS in stabilising the areas which are the worst hotspots for contact crimes. The agreement signed today should assist in growing the capacity of programmes like LEAP, Rural Safety and K9 units, to assist investigative capacity, improve prosecutorial success rates and combat lawlessness. Visible policing, in which our programmes assist the SAPS are extremely valuable to stabilise areas of hostility. We also have reason to believe that SAPS will be focusing more on improved crime intelligence, which is imperative if the fight against crime is to be won,” she said.

“I will be meeting with Western Cape Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile and his leadership to offer every possible assistance. SAPS, the provincial government and municipalities in our province will have to brainstorm and strategise anew. The only way to beat crime is for all of us to step up and play our part. We will not be deterred,” concluded Minister Marais.

Media enquiries:

Regan Thaw

Media Liaison Officer

Office of the Premier

083 627 7246

Email: Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za

