Electoral Commission on Political Party Candidates contesting Municipal By-elections on 30 April 2025
Four (4) candidates from 4 political parties will contest by-elections set to take place in KwaZulu-Natal on 30 April 2025.
KwaZulu-Natal
Ward 18 in the Mandeni Municipality – KZN291 will be contested by 4 political party candidates.
1. Nkosiyapha Wiseman Zulu of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP),
2. Sanele Khulekani Mathonsi of the African National Congress (ANC),
3. Mthokozisi Mathunjwa of the of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and
4. Lindani Xhakaza of the Umkhonto WeSizwe (MK).
The ward became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death.
