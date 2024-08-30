Indiana Grain Indemnity Corporation meeting - 8.29.24

About this Event

INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 27, 2024) — The Indiana Grain Indemnity Corporation (IGIC) will hold a public board of directors meeting on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET at the Indiana State Library in the History Reference Room (315 W. Ohio Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202).

To view the meeting virtually, use the call-in information below. Attendees viewing the meeting online will be able to watch and listen to the meeting, but will be unable to speak during the public comment period.

Indiana State Department of Agriculture invitation to join this Microsoft Teams meeting:

To join the meeting online, click here

To call in: 1-317-552-1674

Meeting number (access code): 768 749 143#

