Swedish Prime Minister to receive HH the Amir of Qatar

SWEDEN, August 30 - On 2–3 September, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will receive the Amir of the State of Qatar, HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, in Stockholm. The visit will focus on developing Sweden and Qatar’s cooperation in areas such as green transition, infrastructure and health care. It will also provide an opportunity to discuss current foreign policy issues.

Practical information: A photo opportunity for media will be offered in connection with HH the Amir’s arrival at Rosenbad at 11.00 on 3 September. Advance registration is required by 12.00 on Monday 2 September to Oscar Samuelsson (see press contact). Please provide your name and the name of your editorial office. Please also attach a copy of your press credentials. Entry via Drottninggatan 1 at 10.00–10.30 on 3 September.

On Monday 2 September, Mr Kristersson will receive HH the Amir and several Qatari ministers for a dinner at Sager House. HRH Crown Princess Victoria and Speaker of the Riksdag Andreas Norlén, along with Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström and Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell, will attend the dinner. On Tuesday 3 September, Mr Kristersson will receive the Amir at Rosenbad for bilateral talks with several members of the countries’ governments. The talks will focus on trade relations, green transition, transport, health care and other areas of cooperation. Sweden and Qatar are planning to sign several bilateral agreements in these areas. During the talks, the delegations will also discuss global issues such as ongoing military conflicts. On Tuesday, HH the Amir will be received by Mr Norlén in the Riksdag. HM The King will also host a lunch at the Royal Palace. The Amir will subsequently travel to Norway and Finland.

