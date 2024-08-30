Water and Sanitation calls for responsible welcoming of Spring

The Department of Water and Sanitation calls on the public to welcome Spring in a responsible manner and desist from wasting water as every drop counts, especially as water levels continue to drop in the watercourses.

South Africa is a dry and water scarce country where every drop counts as water has no substitute and this makes it critical that we always practice water conservation and use the available water wisely and sparingly in everything we do.

Pouring each other with water in the name of welcoming Spring on Spring Day might look cool but it adds to water wastage and contributes to the loss of precious water which we cannot afford as one of the thirty driest countries in the world. Let us be responsible and not waste water.

Spring is high time that we must strengthen water conservation initiatives as it comes with hot temperatures associated with high evaporation leading to less water availability. With climate change upon us, it is everyone’s responsibility to prevent water losses and contribute to sustainable water supply.

Everyone can play a part in water security by using water wisely and sparingly through fixing leaks and reporting bulk pipeline leaks to the relevant authorities, not leaving the tap to run while washing your face or brushing teeth, filling kettles with just enough water for the specific need, and using a bucket to wash a car.

DWS further reminds the public that the future and water security is in everyone’s hands therefore it is crucial to always act and behave in a responsible manner to ensure sustainable water supply for the current and future generations.

