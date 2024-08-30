Sri Lankan Diplomat: Empathy and Resilience for Nuclear Disarmament and Non-Proliferation

Amid ongoing global concerns about nuclear threats, Prashanthi joined 17 other government officials from 13 Asian and Pacific countries in Hiroshima, Japan, from 5 to 12 February 2024 for the UNITAR Hiroshima Training Programme on Nuclear Disarmament and Non-Proliferation. The programme aimed to enhance diplomats’ understanding of nuclear disarmament debates and equip participants with the skills to advance regional discussions on disarmament and non-proliferation.

As part of the training, participants visited the Atomic Dome and the Peace Museum at the Peace Memorial. The experience profoundly moved Prashanthi. The Peace Museum’s exhibits – like broken spectacles that had melted in the atomic blast – and listening to the stories of an atomic bomb survivor, marked by resilience and a message of peace despite immense personal loss, aligned with her experiences of prolonged conflict. The combination of emotional visits and theoretical lectures in a room with a view of the Atomic Dome left a lasting impact on Prashanti and reinforced her commitment to nuclear disarmament.

For Prashanthi, Hiroshima is not just a place of historical tragedy but a beacon of peace, symbolizing the global need for nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

“They took us to the hypocenter, the epicenter of the bomb. I would say that this is becoming the epicenter from where peace emanates.” —Prashanthi Krishnamoorthy, Sri Lankan diplomat

The support of the Hiroshima Prefectural Government and Hiroshima City in training government officials in nuclear disarmament also impressed Prashanthi. In her view, their involvement underscores Hiroshima’s commitment to global peace, reinforces its message of peace and encourages all to join the collective effort towards disarmament.