[Pangyo Interview] Alfred Pets Targets the US Market with Sustainable Cat Litter ‘ETICAT’

Thalia Metta Halim, Chief Customer Officer of Alfred Pets

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH), August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alfred Pets is leading innovative changes in the pet industry with its cat litter product, ETICAT. ETICAT utilizes coffee grounds’ natural odor-absorbing properties to manage odors in cat litter boxes effectively.Chief Customer Officer (CCO) Thalia Metta Halim stated, “ETICAT can eliminate 99.5% of ammonia odors within 30 minutes,” emphasizing it as a sustainable solution that overcomes the limitations of traditional clay-based litter.Alfred Pets primarily targets the US market, aiming to collaborate with major retailers such as Petco, PetSmart, and Whole Foods. In particular, through a partnership with Yuhan-Kimberly, they plan to launch a new product, ‘ETICAT+,’ on Kickstarter this October. This is part of a strategy to reach a wider market through crowdfunding in the US.CCO Thalia Metta Halim recommends Pangyo as a crucial hub for Korean and international startups, highlighting, “For entrepreneurs dreaming of entering domestic and international markets, Pangyo is the optimal place.”This product launch represents more than just an innovation in cat litter; it introduces a new paradigm emphasizing responsibility towards the environment. Alfred Pets is establishing a presence in the global market by providing solutions that protect the environment and maintain pet health through sustainable products.

