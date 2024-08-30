eWeLink Enhances Matter Smart Home Experience with Google Home APIs

Google Home APIs power steamless setup and sharing Matter smart home devices between eWeLink and Googe Home.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- eWeLink, a major smart home solutions provider, has announced integration with Google Home APIs to simplify the setup and management of Matter smart home devices. This initiative will allow Android users to seamlessly manage their devices across the Google and eWeLink smart home ecosystems.The growing number of smart home devices has added convenience and complexity for users, who often face the challenge of using multiple apps for different devices. eWeLink’s commitment to the Matter smart home standard, in collaboration with Google, aims to better address this by providing a more unified and consistent experience for managing a wide range of home devices with the new Google Home APIs.Key benefits of the Google Home APIs integration include:• Fast Setup: The new integration would “simplify device setup with Fast Pair on 3 billion Android devices”, according to Google. Users can easily add new Matter-compatible devices to their smart home network using supported Android smartphones natively and intuitively via the system’s code scanner or auto-discovery pop-ups.• Effortless Sharing: Users can also easily share control of their smart home devices with the eWeLink app through the Google Home app without needing to obtain and scan a QR code or copy-paste numbers, simplifying the management of Matter devices like lights and switches.• Enhanced Experience for Android Users: This integration benefits users already invested in both the Google and eWeLink smart home ecosystems, providing a more cohesive and integrated smart home experience. Users can create and manage Matter devices from the eWeLink platforms like the mobile eWeLink app, eWeLink WEB, and eWeLink CAST while accessing these devices from Google.“We are excited about this partnership,” said eWeLink spokesman. “Our goal is to make smart home technology accessible to everyone. Implementing Google Home APIs makes it easier for users to set up and manage their smart homes, regardless of technical expertise.”eWeLink has been an active adopter of Matter, the unified smart home standard, since its launch in 2022, and its ongoing appearance has shown at major events of top ecosystems, including Apple, Amazon, Google, and Samsung. Its movement now steps further with the integration of Google Home APIs.As of now, the platform supports major Matter device types, including lights, sensors, switches, and bridges from various vendors embracing Matter. The new Google and Matter-related features are available to all eWeLink users with a compatible Android device and the latest version of the eWeLink app.About eWeLinkeWeLink is a key player in the smart home industry, dedicated to providing a seamless and convenient smart home experience. The platform is compatible with various voice assistants and smart speakers, including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Yandex Alice, AliGenie, DuerOS, and IFTTT. This broad compatibility allows users to connect and manage eWeLink-supported devices across multiple ecosystems.Shenzhen CoolKit Technology Co., Ltd. (CoolKit), the company behind eWeLink, is known for delivering comprehensive smart home solutions. Their expertise includes advanced hardware, embedded software development, streamlined production, rigorous testing, and continuous feature enhancements. CoolKit is committed to accelerating the development and market entry of IoT products for its OEM partners, offering efficient and cost-effective solutions to ensure timely product launches.Media ContactBrand: eWeLinkWebsite: https://ewelink.cc/ Email: BD@coolkit.cnLocation: 5th, Floor, Building A, International Import Expo Hall, NO.663 BuLong Road, Longgang District, Shenzhen, GD, ChinaFollow us on [Twitter/ Facebook YouTube ] for updates and announcements.

