Faffin Font Family by Paul Robb Wins Silver in A' Graphics Industry Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected and recognized design competitions, has announced Faffin Font Family by Paul Robb as a Silver winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional quality and innovation of Faffin Font Family within the graphic design industry.The Silver A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is a testament to Faffin Font Family's relevance and impact in the graphic design world. This versatile typographic language, comprising Faffin Sans and Faffin Display, offers a seamless blend of contemporary aesthetics that aligns with current trends and needs in the industry. The practical benefits of this innovative font family extend to designers, enabling them to create compelling visual narratives across various applications.Faffin Font Family stands out in the market with its unique combination of two distinct styles that work harmoniously together. Inspired by the minimalism and clarity of Swiss type design, Faffin Sans is a meticulous fusion of contemporary shapes and curves, while Faffin Display takes versatility to the next level as a variable font. The design's functionality, aesthetics, and innovative aspects set it apart from competitors in the field.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as motivation for Paul Robb and the S6 Foundry team to continue pushing the boundaries of type design. The Silver award is expected to inspire future projects and directions within the foundry, fostering further innovation and exploration in the realm of digital type.Team MembersFaffin Font Family was designed by Paul Henry Robb and Moira Bartoloni. Paul Robb served as the Creative Director and Type Designer, while Moira Bartoloni contributed to the design process.Interested parties may learn more at:About Paul RobbPaul Robb is a Creative Director and Type Designer with over 30 years of experience. He is a Professor of Graphic Design at the University of Perugia and a Professor on the MA Brand Design course at the Academia of Perugia. Since 2000, he has been the Creative Director for Salt&Pepper, an award-winning multidisciplinary contemporary graphic design studio focused on transforming brands and businesses. In 2020, he started S6 Foundry, an independent contemporary digital type foundry crafting retail typefaces for use in digital and print applications.About S6 FoundryS6 is an independent digital type foundry dedicated to crafting high-quality retail and custom typeface designs. With a focus on delivering original typefaces that address the demands of today's design landscape, S6 caters to both text and display applications. The foundry is committed to producing top-tier fonts tailored for contemporary designers, ensuring excellence in every typeface they release.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the field of Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practice through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer-review by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on criteria such as innovative concept, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, and originality in design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is a prestigious international competition that showcases the creativity and design capabilities of visionary graphic designers, pioneering agencies, progressive companies, and influential figures in the industry. By participating, entrants gain global recognition and contribute to the advancement of the field. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements that positively impact the global community.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://graphics-award.com

