SASSA on fake messages on social media on medical referral form for Grant–in–Aid

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has been inundated with fake messages circulating on social media on medical referral form for Grant–in–Aid (GIA).

Please note that the text messages and voice notes that are circulating on social media are fake and misleading. The Agency is urging the public to refrain from circulating such information as it causes unnecessary confusion.

To qualify for Grant – In – Aid one must meet the following criteria:

The client must already be in receipt of a Disability Grant or Older Persons Grant. However, where a new application for an older person is done and, it is clear that the client will require full time care, the assessment for GIA should be conducted as soon as possible.

Must not be able to look after oneself due to physical or mental disability, and therefore need full-time care from someone else.

Must not be cared for in an institution that receives a subsidy from the government.

If an application for GIA is successful, Beneficiary will get additional R530 per month over and above their social grant. The grant will be paid together with one’s social grant and will be paid through one of the following methods:

An institution acting as administrator of the grant (e.g. welfare organisation).

If application is not approved, SASSA will inform the client in writing why application was unsuccessful. If a client disagrees with the decision, the client can appeal to the Minister of Social Development. An appeal must be made within 90 days of being notified that application was unsuccessful.

Beneficiaries are advised that should there be changes or developments with regards to any SASSA related matter, such will be communicated on SASSA credited platforms.

Beneficiaries are reminded that SASSA services are free.

SASSA toll-free number on 0800 60 10 11 or 011 241 8324 or alternatively go to https://services.sassa.gov.za from 07:30 – 16:00 during weekdays Monday – Friday.

For media enquires:

Ms Nandi Mosia: SASSA-GAUTENG Spokesperson

Cell: 082 465 7059

Email: NandiM@sassa.gov.za