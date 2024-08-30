WVDOH paves over 100 miles of roads in Kanawha Valley area using money from supplemental budget appropriation

Contractors for the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) have completed more than 100 paving projects and paved more than 100 miles of road in and around the Kanawha Valley using funds from a $150 million supplemental budget appropriation requested by Gov. Jim Justice and approved by the West Virginia Legislature.



“The WVDOH is pleased to be able to resurface additional roadways related to the General Revenue Surplus funding provided,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of Operations and District 1 Engineer, which comprises Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Mason, and Putnam counties. “This funding allows for the advancement of up to five years of projects and is much needed for continual maintenance of our roadways.”



Gov. Justice signed the bill providing the extra highway funding on Thursday, May 30, 2024. The WVDOH is using the money to pave roads all over the state, in addition to paving provided to the WVDOH through $190 million in federal highway funds.



In all, the $150 million budget supplement is paying for 406 different paving projects in every county in West Virginia, with 135 of those projects already complete.