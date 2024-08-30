Submit Release
Jackson County Route 21/13, McGraw Run, Will be Closed on Friday, August 30, 2024

Jackson County Route 21/13, McGraw Run, will be closed at the intersection of Country Route 21, Parkersburg Road (Old US 21), at milepost 1.057, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., on Friday, August 30, 2024, for a pipe replacement.
 
The roadway will be closed. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​

