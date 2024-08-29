MPD Investigating Fatal Crash in Northeast

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in Northeast.

The preliminary investigation determined that on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at approximately 6:41 p.m., the operator of a 2012 Infiniti FX35 was traveling at a high rate of speed on Eastern Avenue, Northeast, approaching the intersection of Bunker Hill Road. The Infiniti ran a red light and struck a 2022 Hyundai Tucson that was crossing the intersection on a green light. The Infiniti then lost control, crossed the double yellow lines and struck a 2024 Fengyuan Rossi scooter that was occupied by two females, causing the females to be ejected from the scooter. The Infiniti then struck a tree and stopped in a field.

DC Fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene and transported the operator of the Infiniti and one of the females who was on the scooter to a local hospital for treatment. The other female who was on the scooter was pronounced dead on the scene.

The decedent’s identity is being held pending next of kin notification.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24132794

