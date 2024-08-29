B.C. substantially increases dangerous driving impound fees

CANADA, August 29 - Following two summers marked by a surge in highway fatalities, the B.C. government is taking action to make roads safer and place higher penalties on those who drive dangerously.

Effective Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, drivers engaging in reckless driving behaviour such as impaired driving, excessive speeding, street racing or driving without a licence will face significantly higher fees for the towing and storage of their impounded vehicles.

“Too many lives have been lost due to reckless and dangerous driving, particularly this summer,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “We’re making it clear that if you endanger others on our roads, you will face serious consequences, both criminally and financially.”

The adjustments include a flat-rate towing fee increase of 38% to $110, and a storage fee increase of up to 96%, up to $40 per day. These increased fees send a strong message that dangerous driving will not be tolerated on B.C.’s roads.

By adding harsher financial penalties, the government aims to deter reckless behaviours and encourage drivers to think twice before engaging in dangerous activities that put lives at risk. With these changes, B.C. is reinforcing its commitment to enhancing road safety and reducing the loss of life.

Quotes:

Deputy Chief Fiona Wilson, president, BC Association of Chiefs of Police –

“The fee increases are a necessary step in our ongoing commitment to public safety. By imposing stricter financial consequences on dangerous driving, we are sending a very clear message that reckless behaviour on our roads will not be tolerated. Our goal is to protect all road users and reduce the tragic loss of life that too often results from these preventable actions.”

Taylor Kenyon, owner, Penticton Towing –

“As a towing and recovery operator in B.C., I support the B.C. government and RoadSafetyBC’s impoundment fees for dangerous drivers. All too often innocent people fall victim to dangerous drivers. The new rates are a welcome step toward making B.C. roads safer for everyone.”

Changes to vehicle impoundment rates:

Flat towing rate is rising from $79.78 to $110.

Per-kilometre towing rate is rising from $2.41 to $3.32.

Storage Zone 1 rate is rising from $23.98 to $40.

Storage Zone 2 rate is rising from $22.89 to $38.18.

Storage Zone 3 rate is rising from $20.71 to $38.18.

Storage Zone 4 rate is rising from $16.35 to $32.

Dolly fee is rising from $35 to $40.

Standby, recovery, cleanup, additional services, loading and securing fee is rising from $75.58 to $110.

Learn More:

To learn more about the new impoundment rates, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation/driving-and-cycling/roadsafetybc/impoundment

To read the BC Coroners Service data on motor vehicle incident deaths, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/birth-adoption-death-marriage-and-divorce/deaths/coroners-service/statistical/bccs_mvi_web_report_2013-2023_final_july_12_2024.pdf

To read the BC Coroners Service news release from July 2024 on highway tragedies, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/birth-adoption-death-marriage-and-divorce/deaths/coroners-service/news/2024/2024mvirelease_2024pssg0061-001102.pdf

A backgrounder follows.