LAST WEEK, KENSHI YONEZU HOSTED AN EXCLUSIVE POP-UP IN LA TO CELEBRATE THE RELEASE OF HIS NEW ALBUM LOST CORNER

Kenshi Yonezu brought his creative vision to life with a unique pop-up experience for the release of his sixth studio album LOST CORNER.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kenshi Yonezu brought his creative vision to life with a unique pop-up experience for the release of his sixth studio album LOST CORNER . Visitors were among the first to listen to LOST CORNER and took part in a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that perfectly reflected the album’s concept—a unique shopping experience that featured a treasure trove of overstock merchandise, repurposed trash, and a curated selection of dumpster-dived streetwear sourced directly from the alley behind MSCHF ’s Brooklyn HQ. All products were sold scrapyard-style by the pound, offering a truly unique and sustainable shopping adventure.Attendees purchased tokens to sift through the MSCHF trash pile, discovering items such as boots, magazines, socks, and more. The event became a cultural hotspot, attracting super bloggers, LA “it” girls, and boys. Held across from the iconic Château Marmont at the Kiosk-o-thèque on Sunset Boulevard, the event invited fans to immerse themselves in the album’s “junk” theme.Following the event was a 5 day popup that brought fans from across the country. The pop-up served as first, in person glimpse into the creative world of Kenshi Yonezu. This marks the beginning of a number of Kenshi experiences outside of Japan including an in theater concert and 'Junk' Tour beginning 2025. Dates provided below:FANTASY Concert Film:September 24: Los Angeles, London, ParisSeptember 25: Los Angeles, New York, TorontoSeptember 26: SydneySeptember 28: Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile (cities to be announced)Junk 2025 world tourMarch 8, 2025: Shanghai, People's Republic of ChinaMarch 9, 2025: Shanghai, People's Republic of ChinaMarch 15, 2025: Taipei, TaiwanMarch 16, 2025March 30, 2025: London, UKApril 1, 2025: Paris, FranceApril 4, 2025: New York, USApril 6, 2025: Los Angeles, US

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.