NUMBER_i JOINED BY JACKSON WANG AT “88RISING’S FUTURES” COACHELLA SHOWCASE SET WITH AN ELECTRIC PERFORMANCE
Number_i, the Japanese trailblazing musical ensemble, set Coachella’s Mojave stage ablaze with an electrifying performance that left audiences wanting more.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Number_i, the Japanese trailblazing musical ensemble, set Coachella’s Mojave stage ablaze with an electrifying performance that left audiences wanting more on Sunday night. The group’s 3 song medley was a part of 88rising’s second “Futures” showcase of the Asian focused company’s talent. The stage also featured performances from the likes of Yoasobi and Atarashii Gakko.
After putting on a smaller version at Head In The Clouds Festival and Coachella in 2022, Number_i was selected by the Asian-focused media company from their diverse roster to give the crowd on an unforgettable sonic journey. Number_i delivered a performance that transcended genre boundaries and captivated the hearts and minds of all in attendance. From the moment they stepped into the spotlight, their infectious energy and innovative sound permeated the festival grounds, solidifying their status as one of the standout acts of Coachella 2024.
During their performance they played their smash hit ‘GOAT’ with a special surprise medley remix of hit featuring Hong Kong superstar Jackson Wang, marking the peak of the evening at the Mojave stage. The video for "GOAT" surpassed 10 million views on YouTube within three days of its release, thanks in part to the impact of its highly addictive song and highly accomplished music video. The song topped YouTube's daily music video rankings in January, topping the global charts in Japan at No. 1.
For more information about Number_i and their latest EP, visit https://bio.to/Number_i
ABOUT Number_i:
Number_i is a three-piece male group consisting of Sho Hirano, Yuta Jinguji and Yuta Kishi. The group name carries profound meanings like ʻOnly One’ and ʻLove’ as well as a message and a commitment towards their fans to walk the journey with them. With the release of their first digital single ‘GOAT’ on Jan 1st of this year, they officially embarked on their new musical journey. The video for ‘GOAT’ surpassed over 10 million views within three days of its release in part to the impact of its highly addictive sound and music video topping YouTube's daily music video rankings on Jan 3rd. The song continued to top the global charts at a number one followed by their debut EP also titled “GOAT,” released in the beginning of March.
CONTACT
Angela Mach
Angela@platformpr.net
James Flanagin
G&L
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok