Kenshi Yonezu’s ‘LOST CORNER’ Takes Over Sunset Boulevard: A Weeklong Pop-Up Selling MSCHF’s Junk 8224 SUNSET BOULEVARD, Los Angeles CA

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunset Boulevard was the place to be Thursday night, as fans gathered at the Kiosk-o-thèque for the electrifying launch of Kenshi Yonezu ’s latest album, Lost Corner . The opening night event, which drew a packed crowd, kicked off a weeklong pop-up that perfectly embodies the album’s post-apocalyptic, junkyard aesthetic.The immersive experience features an array of exclusive merchandise, including a selection of streetwear sourced from the alley behind MSCHF ’s Brooklyn HQ. This unique offering, alongside LOST CORNER CDS, allows fans to take home a tangible piece of the LOST CORNER universe.As the pop-up continues throughout the week, it remains a must-visit spot on Sunset Boulevard. Visitors can expect more surprises and exclusive content that further deepen the connection to Kenshi Yonezu’s visionary album. The event is a testament to the innovative collaboration between Yonezu and MSCHF, pushing the boundaries of how music, art, and fashion intersect.The event, conceptualized and produced with the support of Future TrashCan, underscores the power of creative partnerships in bringing such a distinctive vision to life. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to Yonezu’s world, this pop-up offers an unparalleled opportunity to engage with Lost Corner in a way that’s as unconventional and unforgettable as the album itself.EVENT SCHEDULE OPENING DAY –FRIDAY, AUGUST 23: 3PM-8PMDAILY POP-UP HOURS –SATURDAY, AUGUST 24: 3PM-8PMSUNDAY, AUGUST 25: 3PM-8PMMONDAY, AUGUST 26: 5PM-8PMTuesday, AUGUST 26: 5PM-8PM

