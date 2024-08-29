Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,365 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,786 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Arrest / Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5004511

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Trooper James Gallup                         

STATION:   Derby                 

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 8/29/2024 at 1150 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main and Elm St in Derby Line

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Criminal Threatening, and Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED:  Frederick Murphy                                             

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

VICTIM: Town of Derby

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/29/24 at approximately 1150 hours, the State Police received a report of Frederick Murphy threatening employees at a convenience store in Derby Line. The State Police located Murphy on Elm St in Derby Line. Through investigation, Murphy was found to also be in violation of an Abuse Prevention Order. Murphy was arrested for Criminal Threatening, Disorderly Conduct, and Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order. Murphy was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  8/30/24 at 1230          

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility 

BAIL: 1,000.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Arrest / Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more