Derby Barracks / Arrest / Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5004511

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 8/29/2024 at 1150 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main and Elm St in Derby Line

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Criminal Threatening, and Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Frederick Murphy

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

VICTIM: Town of Derby

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/29/24 at approximately 1150 hours, the State Police received a report of Frederick Murphy threatening employees at a convenience store in Derby Line. The State Police located Murphy on Elm St in Derby Line. Through investigation, Murphy was found to also be in violation of an Abuse Prevention Order. Murphy was arrested for Criminal Threatening, Disorderly Conduct, and Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order. Murphy was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/30/24 at 1230

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: 1,000.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.