Derby Barracks / Arrest / Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5004511
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 8/29/2024 at 1150 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main and Elm St in Derby Line
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Criminal Threatening, and Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Frederick Murphy
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
VICTIM: Town of Derby
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/29/24 at approximately 1150 hours, the State Police received a report of Frederick Murphy threatening employees at a convenience store in Derby Line. The State Police located Murphy on Elm St in Derby Line. Through investigation, Murphy was found to also be in violation of an Abuse Prevention Order. Murphy was arrested for Criminal Threatening, Disorderly Conduct, and Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order. Murphy was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/30/24 at 1230
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: 1,000.00
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
