DCS Celebrates the Graduation of the 61st Basic Community Supervision Officer Training Class
ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) is excited to announce the successful graduation of its 61st Basic Community Supervision Officer Training (BCSOT) class on Thursday, August 29th, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC) in Forsyth, Georgia. The ceremony commemorates the certification of 31 dedicated graduates as Community Supervision Officers by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (P.O.S.T.).
Throughout an intensive eight-week training program, the BCSOT Cadets underwent rigorous instruction and preparation for their vital roles within the Department. Upon completion of the BCSOT, these newly minted officers acquired an impressive 320 hours of comprehensive training, encompassing an array of essential skills, including supervision techniques, investigation procedures, intervention strategies, Georgia law, policy and procedure, interview skills, physical fitness, arrest procedures, defensive tactics, computer interaction, enhanced supervision procedures, and firearms qualification.
During BCSOT, the aspiring officers faced academic, mental, and physical challenges that tested their commitment to protecting the citizens of Georgia.
"The Basic Community Supervision Officer Training Course is a demanding program that prepares our officers for a fulfilling journey in community supervision. These officers have displayed an inspiring level of dedication, teamwork, and resilience over the past eight weeks. Today marks their graduation, and we eagerly anticipate the impact they'll make on our state's citizens," said Lori A. Massengale, Director of Training and Professional Development.
Class Leader Montavious Taylor delivered a speech at the ceremony that resonated deeply with his fellow graduates:
“Faith is what kept me going. Worrying is nothing but a lack of faith, and faith is all around us….So, let's continue to have faith in ourselves, our fellow officers, the teachings we learned here and from our offices, and let's make a difference.”
This graduation ceremony not only signifies the completion of the Basic Community Supervision Officer Training but also marks the beginning of a new chapter in the careers of these officers. The Department of Community Supervision looks forward to witnessing the positive impact they will undoubtedly make in their communities and within the organization.
“Today is a great day for Team DCS, and we are proud that it is set aside to celebrate you. You’ve stayed the course and the badge and certificate you will receive shortly is the beginning of your reward,” said Massengale. “The full reward is the lives you will affect.”
During the graduation ceremony, several graduates were honored for their outstanding performances in various proficiencies. The distinguished honorees were:
- Academic Award: Colin Blankenship - Gwinnett
- Team Competition Award: Orange Team, Camre Brown (Gwinnett); Kizzie Foster (Patula); Prince Okoye (Clayton); Ramiro Sanchez (Rockdale); Angela Rand-Oliver (Stone Mountain)
- Physical Fitness Award: Logan Blevins, Rome Circuit
- Firearms Proficiency Award (Top Gun): Prince Okoye, Clayton Circuit
- Leadership Award: Montavious Taylor, Cordele Circuit
- Adjunct Instructor Award - Keondra Bonner, ESP Unit
The new officers will serve their communities in DCS Field Offices as follows:
Frederick Barker - Tallapoosa Circuit
Colin Blankenship - Gwinnett Circuit
Logan Blevins - Rome Circuit
Camre Brown - Gwinnett Circuit
Janada Brown - Southern Circuit
Cedric Clemons - Atlanta Circuit
St. Julia Daniel - Alcovy Circuit
JaLisa Dickerson - Eastern Circuit
Kizzie Foster - Patula Circuit
Channelle Jackson - Stone Mountain Circuit
Faleta Jones - Gwinnett Circuit
Jamil Kharleed - Dekalb County Probation
Rica Lewis-Keeley - Gwinnett Circuit
Rodney Neely - Southern Circuit
Prince Okoye - Clayton Circuit
Angela Oliver-Rand - Stone Mountain Circuit
Joseph Polimeni - Northeastern Circuit
William Reece - Waycross Circuit
De'Moni Reeves - Ogeechee Circuit
Jovana Rivera-Santana - Eastern Circuit
Autumn Roberts - Southern Circuit
Kaydene Samuels - Piedmont Circuit
Ramiro Sanchez - Rockdale Circuit
Chana Sands - Gwinnett Circuit
Heather Sapp - Alapaha Circuit
Keith Spotwood - Atlanta Circuit
Edlene Tassy - Stone Mountain Circuit
Cartina Taylor - Cobb Circuit
Montavious Taylor - Cordele Circuit
Towania White - South Georgia Circuit
Melissa Williams - Gwinnett Circuit
The Georgia Department of Community Supervision:
As an integral part of the criminal justice system, we protect and serve the state of Georgia through effective and efficient community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes.
For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov.
