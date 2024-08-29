ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) is excited to announce the successful graduation of its 61st Basic Community Supervision Officer Training (BCSOT) class on Thursday, August 29th, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC) in Forsyth, Georgia. The ceremony commemorates the certification of 31 dedicated graduates as Community Supervision Officers by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (P.O.S.T.).

Throughout an intensive eight-week training program, the BCSOT Cadets underwent rigorous instruction and preparation for their vital roles within the Department. Upon completion of the BCSOT, these newly minted officers acquired an impressive 320 hours of comprehensive training, encompassing an array of essential skills, including supervision techniques, investigation procedures, intervention strategies, Georgia law, policy and procedure, interview skills, physical fitness, arrest procedures, defensive tactics, computer interaction, enhanced supervision procedures, and firearms qualification.

During BCSOT, the aspiring officers faced academic, mental, and physical challenges that tested their commitment to protecting the citizens of Georgia.

"The Basic Community Supervision Officer Training Course is a demanding program that prepares our officers for a fulfilling journey in community supervision. These officers have displayed an inspiring level of dedication, teamwork, and resilience over the past eight weeks. Today marks their graduation, and we eagerly anticipate the impact they'll make on our state's citizens," said Lori A. Massengale, Director of Training and Professional Development.

Class Leader Montavious Taylor delivered a speech at the ceremony that resonated deeply with his fellow graduates:

“Faith is what kept me going. Worrying is nothing but a lack of faith, and faith is all around us….So, let's continue to have faith in ourselves, our fellow officers, the teachings we learned here and from our offices, and let's make a difference.”

This graduation ceremony not only signifies the completion of the Basic Community Supervision Officer Training but also marks the beginning of a new chapter in the careers of these officers. The Department of Community Supervision looks forward to witnessing the positive impact they will undoubtedly make in their communities and within the organization.

“Today is a great day for Team DCS, and we are proud that it is set aside to celebrate you. You’ve stayed the course and the badge and certificate you will receive shortly is the beginning of your reward,” said Massengale. “The full reward is the lives you will affect.”

During the graduation ceremony, several graduates were honored for their outstanding performances in various proficiencies. The distinguished honorees were:

Academic Award: Colin Blankenship - Gwinnett

Team Competition Award: Orange Team, Camre Brown (Gwinnett); Kizzie Foster (Patula); Prince Okoye (Clayton); Ramiro Sanchez (Rockdale); Angela Rand-Oliver (Stone Mountain)

Physical Fitness Award: Logan Blevins, Rome Circuit

Firearms Proficiency Award (Top Gun): Prince Okoye, Clayton Circuit

Leadership Award: Montavious Taylor, Cordele Circuit

Adjunct Instructor Award - Keondra Bonner, ESP Unit

The new officers will serve their communities in DCS Field Offices as follows:

Frederick Barker - Tallapoosa Circuit

Colin Blankenship - Gwinnett Circuit

Logan Blevins - Rome Circuit

Camre Brown - Gwinnett Circuit

Janada Brown - Southern Circuit

Cedric Clemons - Atlanta Circuit

St. Julia Daniel - Alcovy Circuit

JaLisa Dickerson - Eastern Circuit

Kizzie Foster - Patula Circuit

Channelle Jackson - Stone Mountain Circuit

Faleta Jones - Gwinnett Circuit

Jamil Kharleed - Dekalb County Probation

Rica Lewis-Keeley - Gwinnett Circuit

Rodney Neely - Southern Circuit

Prince Okoye - Clayton Circuit

Angela Oliver-Rand - Stone Mountain Circuit

Joseph Polimeni - Northeastern Circuit

William Reece - Waycross Circuit

De'Moni Reeves - Ogeechee Circuit

Jovana Rivera-Santana - Eastern Circuit

Autumn Roberts - Southern Circuit

Kaydene Samuels - Piedmont Circuit

Ramiro Sanchez - Rockdale Circuit

Chana Sands - Gwinnett Circuit

Heather Sapp - Alapaha Circuit

Keith Spotwood - Atlanta Circuit

Edlene Tassy - Stone Mountain Circuit

Cartina Taylor - Cobb Circuit

Montavious Taylor - Cordele Circuit

Towania White - South Georgia Circuit

Melissa Williams - Gwinnett Circuit





The Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

As an integral part of the criminal justice system, we protect and serve the state of Georgia through effective and efficient community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes.

For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov.