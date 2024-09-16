Sharla Frost To Keynote Women in Entrepreneurship Conference

Sharla J. Frost, author

Sharla Frost to speak at the John Massey School of Business Women in Entrepreneurship Conference at Southeastern Oklahoma State University

Southeastern provided me with the best possible start to my career. I can't wait to share my experiences with the women attending this conference sponsored by the John Massey School of Business.” — Sharla J. Frost

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The John Massey School of Business at Southeastern Oklahoma State University, in partnership with First United Bank of Durant, is pleased to announce the 2024 Women in Entrepreneurship Conference. This distinguished event will take place on Wednesday, November 20, and will feature prominent speakers including Southeastern graduate Sharla Frost and Paula Marshall, CEO of Bama Companies.Conference Theme: Pivoting, Pioneering, and Finding PurposeThe conference is designed to highlight and explore the significant contributions of women in the realms of business and innovation. It aims to inspire, empower, and equip women entrepreneurs with the insights and tools necessary to excel in their respective fields. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge and strategies to navigate the challenges and opportunities in the entrepreneurial landscape.Featured Speakers:Sharla Frost: A distinguished alumna of Southeastern Oklahoma State University, Sharla Frost has built a remarkable career as a courtroom litigator, representing corporate clients across the United States. Now semi-retired, she has transitioned into a successful author and speaker. She is the author of Power at the Table , a women's lawyer's guide to developing clients and control, and the popular Frogville Quest children's series. At the conference, she will address the theme of business resilience, offering insights on how to survive and thrive amidst business challenges.Paula Marshall: As the CEO of Bama Companies, Paula Marshall brings a wealth of experience and leadership in business innovation. Her insights will be invaluable to aspiring and established entrepreneurs alike.This conference represents a unique opportunity for women entrepreneurs to connect, learn, and grow. It promises to be a day filled with inspiration, practical advice, and networking opportunities that will empower attendees to reach new heights in their entrepreneurial journeys.

