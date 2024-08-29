Governor Pritzker Announces $26.5 Million in Grant Funding for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program

ILLINOIS, August 29 - Eligible applicants can now apply for the Community Development Block Grant Program





Springfield - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced $26.5 million in funding for the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG) for Public Infrastructure and Housing Rehabilitation. Grantees will be selected through a competitive Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) process.





"Every community in Illinois deserves up-to-date water facilities and safe, reliable homes," said Governor JB Pritzker. "With the support of our federal partners, this funding will provide communities across the state with the resources they need to improve the quality of life for their residents. I highly encourage all eligible entities to apply for these grants as we work to ensure all Illinoisans have access to the public works they deserve."





"Investing in public infrastructure and housing is essential to creating strong communities," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "This funding reflects our unwavering commitment to building a stronger, more equitable Illinois where every resident, no matter their zip code, can thrive."





Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for Public Infrastructure

Public infrastructure grants are designed to provide communities with funding to improve public infrastructure, public health and quality of life. These projects include construction of storm sewer pipes, waterline replacements, and water storage tank construction, and other critical projects that help mitigate flooding and support sewage management, water delivery and other public water necessities.





Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for Housing Rehabilitation

Housing rehabilitation grants are designed to assist low-to-moderate income homeowners with improvements to ensure safe and sanitary living conditions. Eligible uses of funds include structural work, lead remediation, electrical, plumbing, new appliances, flooring, ADA, and accessibility accommodations, and more.





An additional $1.9 million is available for Economic Development projects funded by the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) on an as-needed basis. This grant funding opportunity includes up to $1 million for economic development projects. This includes construction, reconstruction, and installation or rehabilitation of commercial or industrial buildings, structures and other real property.





"The Community Development Block Grant Program has played a critical role in ensuring our state's communities are safe and healthy," said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. "This funding opportunity will help continue the program's impact and support communities across Illinois that need it most."





Eligible applicants can apply for Public Infrastructure grants from $300,000 to $1 million and Housing Rehabilitation grants from $300,000 to $650,000. Applications for both grants will be accepted until December 4, 2024, at 5 p.m. Applications for economic development funding will be accepted on a rolling basis. DCEO will be hosting an Administration and Application Workshop for grant applicants on October 1, 2024, and October 2, 2024, at the Northfield Center in Springfield at 8:30 to12:30. p.m. Interested applicants can register and find more information on the DCEO website . Applicants can also view the Public Infrastructure and Housing and apply for the grants, on the DCEO website





This year marks the 50th Anniversary of the CDBG program. For half a century, CDBG has played a pivotal role in helping the most vulnerable citizens through key investments in infrastructure, public facilities, economic development, and housing.





"A thriving community begins with a safe and secure place to call home," said U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL). "Community Development Block Grants are instruments of change that strengthen our public infrastructure and help stabilize neighborhoods that have weathered the storms of neglect, empowering individuals and families with opportunities to flourish."





"Children and families in need across Illinois rely on investments like these that help improve housing conditions, make communities safer and better public infrastructure," said U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL). "Along with Senator Durbin, I'm proud to secure the necessary federal funding for programs that allow our state to help ensure all Illinoisans have access to the safe housing and communities they need to get ahead."





The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program was established by the U.S. Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 ("HCD Act"). These state-administered funds are earmarked exclusively for non-metropolitan communities that do not receive CDBG entitlement funding from HUD. All funding benefits communities with 51% or more low-to-moderate income residences, in accordance with CDBG program requirements.