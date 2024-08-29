Illinois Conservation Police caution boaters to wear life jackets and operate responsibly this Labor Day weekend

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, August 29 - This Labor Day weekend, the Illinois Conservation Police reminds boaters that wearing a life jacket is the No. 1 way to prevent drownings.





This year alone, conservation police have responded to 48 boating-related incidents, resulting in 15 fatalities and 15 injuries. Two of the deaths were caused by severe injuries, but 13 - or 86% - were the result of drowning.





In 2023, conservation police reported 12 fatalities out of 70 reportable boating-related incidents. While the number of reported incidents is trending down this year, the percentage of fatalities per incident has climbed considerably.





"It's shaping up to be a beautiful holiday weekend across Illinois, and we anticipate large numbers of boaters out on the lakes and rivers," said Lt. Curt Lewis, boating safety administrator for the Illinois Conservation Police. "Get out there, soak up the sunshine, have a great time, and make lots of memories. But remember: the best way to guarantee everyone makes it home safely is to wear a life jacket anytime they're on the water - no exceptions."





Conservation police will be patrolling Illinois rivers, lakes, and Lake Michigan throughout the Labor Day weekend looking for safety violations and reckless operators. Boaters are urged to follow these safety tips:





• Life jackets: Always wear a Coast Guard-approved personal flotation device, or life jacket, that is an appropriate size and in serviceable condition.

• Alcohol use: Never operate a boat under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

• Cut-off switch: Use the engine cut-off switch for stopping a boat engine should the operator unexpectedly fall overboard.

• Research before renting: Anyone planning to charter a boat should take steps to fully understand the rules and responsibilities of the captains and passengers. It's important that anyone renting a boat understands the type of charter they're renting and the rules that go along with it. Research before renting using this useful tool from the U.S. Coast Guard, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, and the Chicago Harbor Safety Committee.

• Paddling: When kayaking and canoeing, paddle in a group if possible and be extra cautious in water colder than 75 degrees. In areas with motorboat traffic, paddle closer to the shore and approach waves head-on or at a slight angle to avoid capsizing.

• Forecast: Keep an eye on unexpected weather changes.

• Awareness: Be aware of your surroundings at all times, and always travel at safe, legal speeds.