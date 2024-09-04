Emerald Intel Extends Integration Capabilities to Support Zoho CRM Users

Integrations with HubSpot, Salesforce, and now Zoho CRM, saves sales and marketing teams valuable time and puts reliable, accurate data into hands faster

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerald Intelligence, Inc., a leading SaaS provider dedicated to delivering business intelligence on the licensed cannabis and hemp industry, has established an integration with Zoho CRM, a market-leading business tool.The Zoho CRM integration is the third of its kind for the premiere cannabis data provider in just a few months’ time. Previously, Emerald Intel announced its integrations with both HubSpot and Salesforce. These integrations have been established to make it easier for clients to reach their desired prospects more efficiently from the tools they use most frequently—without the manual data processes the industry has historically had to settle for with other data providers.Manual processes require contact data to be downloaded or extracted from the source into a tabular format, re-formatted to match the CRM fields, and then uploaded into the CRM for record creation. This time-intensive task can take up to 30 minutes or more and is highly susceptible to human error. Integrations to Zoho CRM, HubSpot, and Salesforce save significant time and manual effort, allowing sales and marketing teams to focus on higher value tasks.“Ultimately, our goal is to offer integrations with several sales and marketing tools to help our clients get the most value from the data we provide. Integrations with Zoho CRM, HubSpot, and Salesforce are just the beginning,” says John Stanfill, CEO of Emerald Intel. “With integration capabilities like these, sales and marketing teams can use their existing tech stack to fill their pipelines and close business faster, and that’s exactly what we want to help our clients achieve.”Learn more about Emerald Intel’s integration capabilities here Emerald Intel’s SaaS solution enables companies looking to conduct business with the licensed cannabis industry with robust company and contact data across the United States and Canada. With over 45,000 companies and 100,000 business contacts profiled and re-verified regularly, Emerald Intel offers clients key data points including company hierarchy and location information, social media profiles, license status and types, verified contact information, and daily market news.***About Emerald IntelEmerald Intel is a leading provider of business intelligence on the licensed cannabis and hemp industry. Transforming millions of data points across multiple sources into high-quality, verified business intelligence, Emerald Intel provides a 360-degree view of the industry that empowers its customers to drive faster growth. Check out how we’re opening doors to the cannabis and hemp industry and giving your revenue generating teams the data they need to surface new growth opportunities for your business. https://www.emeraldintel.ai/

