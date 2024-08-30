RUBIO LIVES WITHOUT REGRETS IN NEW SINGLE “SHOUGANAI” RUBIO VIVE SIN ARREPENTIMIENTOS EN NUEVO SENCILLO "SHOUGANAI"

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ENGLISH VERSION BELOWRUBIO LIVES WITHOUT REGRETS IN NEW SINGLE “SHOUGANAI”“[Rubio] is versatile, leaning into cool darkness and existentialism”- Rolling Stone“…is an electro-trap earworm, elevated by out-of-the-box production choices and [Rubio’s] hypnotizing vocals.” - LadyGunn“She finds in music the magic of living things again and the emotion of being alive…experiencing what fills her with happiness” - InStyle MXRubio, the artistic experiment of renowned Chilean artist, multi-instrumentalist and producer Francisca Straube, releases new single “SHOUGANAI” via FAMA Collective. The introspective lyrics over an electronic base encapsulate the new world Rubio is creating, alongside a fresh hyper-pop sound and cutting-edge visuals. “SHOUGANAI” is the first single off the two-track project, “Las Voces del Jacaranda,” coming this fall.While the Japanese term “SHOUGANAI” doesn’t have an exact translation, it can be compared to the phrase, “it is what it is”, a reminder that many things cannot be controlled. With that state of mind, Rubio wrote a song that dives into memories of a former tumultuous relationship, expressing the duality of enjoying something while you have it, regardless of the negative impact it may bring later. “It has to do with the idea of destiny and encourages us to accept that things are out of our control. Worrying will not prevent bad things from happening, you will only stop enjoying the good ones. So why worry? We just have to realize that it wasn't our fault and move on without regrets,” shares Rubio.The immersive video was directed by Germán Tejada and shot in Mexico City. Emotions are high as we follow Rubio while she steps into an unrestrained relationship led by impulse. The video shows the effects left by such a frenetic lifestyle and how a toxic love affair can leave you wounded. Rubio added, “the video for ‘SHOUGANAI’ plays with a cathartic aggressiveness I had never experimented with. The lyrics in this song are incredibly direct, and we wanted to make a video that outwardly captured the suffering that occurs in a toxic relationship. Rubio is usually deep and existential, using nature and animals to represent other things, but for the first time I elaborated on something tangible, and we were happy with the result.”In the past few months, Rubio was on the road performing on her Venus & Blue Tour throughout US & Latin America, including stops at Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, CA, and Festival Hera in Mexico City. Don’s miss her show on December 4th at The Lunario in Mexico City, Tickets and more information here. Rubio, the artistic experiment of renowned Chilean artist, multi-instrumentalist and producer Francisca Straube, lances nuevo sencillo "SHOUGANAI" a través de FAMA Collective. Las letras introspectivas, junto a una base electrónica, resumen el nuevo mundo que Rubio está creando, junto con un sonido hiper-pop fresco y efectos visuales de vanguardia. “SHOUGANAI” es el primer sencillo del proyecto, “Las Voces del Jacaranda,” que cuenta con dos canciones y llegara este otoño.El término japonés "SHOUGANAI" no tiene una traducción exacta, pero se puede comparar con la frase, “no se puede evitar”, un recordatorio de que muchas cosas no se pueden controlar. Con esa frase en mente, Rubio escribió una canción que se sumerge en los recuerdos de una relación tumultuosa, expresando la dualidad de disfrutar algo mientras lo tienes, sin importar el impacto negativo que pueda traer después. “Tiene que ver con la idea del destino y nos anima a aceptar que las cosas están fuera de nuestro control. Preocupándote no vas a evitar que ocurran cosas malas, solo dejarás de disfrutar las buenas. Así que, ¿por qué preocuparse? Solo tenemos que darnos cuenta de que no fue culpa nuestra y seguir adelante sin remordimientos,” comparte Rubio.El video inmersivo fue dirigido por Germán Tejada y filmado en la Ciudad de México. Las emociones corren altas mientras seguimos a Rubio entrando a una relación desenfrenada guiada por el impulso. El vídeo muestra los efectos que deja un estilo de vida tan frenético y cómo una historia de amor tóxica puede dejarte herida.Rubio añadió, “el vídeo de 'SHOUGANAI' juega con una agresividad catártica con la que nunca había experimentado. La letra de esta canción es increíblemente directa y queríamos hacer un video que capturara exteriormente el sufrimiento que ocurre en una relación tóxica. Rubio suele ser profundo y existencial, utilizando la naturaleza y los animales para representar otras cosas, pero por primera vez elaboré algo tangible y quedamos contentos con el resultado."En los últimos meses, Rubio estuvo en su gira Venus & Blue por Estados Unidos y América Latina, con paradas en el Outside Lands Festival en San Francisco, CA, y el Festival Hera en la Ciudad de México. No te pierdas su presentación el 4 de diciembre en el Lunario en la Ciudad De Mexico, boletos y más información aquí. ¡Próximamente, más noticias y nueva música de Rubio!

RUBIO - SHOUGANAI

