Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,356 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,773 in the last 365 days.

Linking Defendant to High-Crime, Black Area Can Violate Racial Justice Act—C.A.

The Court of Appeal yesterday conditionally reversed a second-degree murder conviction based on the prosecutor repeatedly posing questions to the defendant concerning links to East Palo Alto which, during the time he lived there, was predominantly African American and known for violence, with the justices ordering that the trial court hold a hearing to determine if there was a violation of the California Racial Justice Act of 2020.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Linking Defendant to High-Crime, Black Area Can Violate Racial Justice Act—C.A.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more