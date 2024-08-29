Linking Defendant to High-Crime, Black Area Can Violate Racial Justice Act—C.A.

The Court of Appeal yesterday conditionally reversed a second-degree murder conviction based on the prosecutor repeatedly posing questions to the defendant concerning links to East Palo Alto which, during the time he lived there, was predominantly African American and known for violence, with the justices ordering that the trial court hold a hearing to determine if there was a violation of the California Racial Justice Act of 2020.

