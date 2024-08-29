Assembly advances bill for bar to regulate ADR companies

(Subscription required) The state Assembly advanced a bill to regulate the ADR industry through voluntary State Bar oversight in this week's package of legislation relating to courts and the legal profession. The bill, SB 940, was amended in May to add confidentiality provisions sought by neutrals.

