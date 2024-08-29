FALL CHINOOK SALMON AND COHO SALMON UPDATE 8/29/2024

When and Where to Fish

Coho Salmon typically don’t start showing up in Idaho until mid-September, and fishing doesn’t get good until October. Good fishing can occur through much of November. Most of the Coho Salmon returning to Idaho were reared at Dworshak Hatchery and released in Lapwai Creek and Clear Creek at Kooskia Hatchery. Some Coho Salmon were also reared at Eagle Creek Fish Hatchery in Oregon and released into a tributary of the Grande Ronde River. Although Coho Salmon will scatter throughout the Clearwater and Snake rivers, anglers tend to have the most success in those area where they congregate – the areas they were released and reared at.

TRAPPING BROODSTOCK AT LOWER GRANITE DAM

The fall Chinook Salmon hatchery program has played a key role in why fall Chinook Salmon returns to the Snake River basin have improved dramatically since the 1980’s and 1990’s. Three hatcheries rear and release fall Chinook Salmon in the Snake River basin. Their overall goal is to release close to 6 million smolts into the Snake River basin with about 80% of these fish being released upstream of Lower Granite Dam. The broodstock for this program is collected at a fish trap located on Lower Granite Dam’s fish ladder. These fish are trapped in a manner to help meet broodstock goals and reduce handling of wild steelhead. To meet these goals this year, trapping started on August 18 with 70% of the return being trapped. For marked fish (fish that had a clipped adipose fin or some type of tag), they were kept for broodstock if their fork length was over 80 cm (about 33 inches total length) whereas if they were not marked (adipose intact and no tags detected), they were kept if they were over 70 cm (about 28 inches total length). Because the run is early, broodstock collection has been going better than expected this year. For that reason, on August 26, the trap rate dropped to 40% and the only fish kept for broodstock are unmarked fish (adipose intact and no tags detected) that are > 70 cm. What this means is that when we were trapping 70% of the run, about 65% of those fish counted at the window made it past Lower Granite Dam. Now that the trap rate is at 40% and only unmarked fish are being kept, over 80% of the fish counted at the window will make it past the dam and into the fishery. In early September, trap rates will drop to 18%.

Coho Salmon broodstock have also been collected at Lower Granite Dam in the past. However, in years when the return if large, the Nez Perce Tribe has been successful in collecting sufficient broodstock at trap sites in Lapwai Creek, Clear Creek, and at Dworshak Fish Hatchery. Because the Coho Salmon return looks like it will be good this year, it is unlikely that broodstock will need to be collected at Lower Granite Dam.

SEASONS, LIMITS, AND RULES

I’m not going to go into details on Idaho’s seasons and rules for fall Chinook Salmon or Coho Salmon because you can review them by clicking on these links:

However, I will provide these key points:

Fall Chinook Salmon Seasons and Limits

The season in Idaho started on August 18, 2024 (The North Fork Clearwater opens September 1).

The fishery will occur in the Snake River, lower Salmon River, and much of the Clearwater River basin.

The daily limit is three (3) adult fish (adipose clipped and unclipped fish can be kept).

Fishing will be allowed seven days a week in all areas that are open.

Coho Salmon Seasons and Limits

The season in Idaho starts on September 1, 2024.

The fishery will occur in the Snake River and much of the Clearwater River basin.

The daily limit is two (2) adult fish (adipose clipped and unclipped fish can be kept).

Fishing will be allowed seven days a week in all areas that are open.

Fishing Boundary Waters

For those who like to fish in Washington or with a Washington fishing license in the confluence area, you can view their regulations for the Snake River by clicking on this link (WDFW Snake River Fall Chinook regulations).

For the most part, Washington has the same limits and seasons as Idaho.

One popular area to fish for fall Chinook Salmon is around the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers (see map below). Where it can get complicated is for those people who have both an Idaho and Washington fishing license and fish in Washington only waters, boundary waters, and Idaho only waters. For those of you who like to do this, you should be aware of the following things. When fishing the boundary water, you can only exercise the privileges of one license at the same time. For example, if you are fishing with two rods (Idaho allows this if you have a two-pole permit, Washington does not allow this) in the boundary water, you must tag your fish on an Idaho permit. You also must follow all other Idaho regulations such as in Idaho whoever hooks the fish must tag the fish (in Washington whoever lands the fish must tag the fish). In addition, if you fish the boundary water, you are entitled to have in possession only the limit allowed by one license regardless of the number of licenses in possession.