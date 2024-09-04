FormAssembly Named Leading Provider of eForm Solutions by Industry Analysts

FormAssembly Form Builder Named Software Reviews Industry Leader FormAssembly Form Builder Improves Productivity and Performance while Saving Time FormAssembly Form Builder Top Rated in Security, Integration and Automation

FormAssembly’s no-code digital form solution earned high ratings in several categories including Business Value, Security, Workflow, and Integrations

FormAssembly is easy to use, has a great UI, and offers a wide selection of templates. I love being able to create forms and integrate them with Salesforce without needing a developer.” — Prabhavathi Janaswami, Salesforce Administrator at Niagara College Canada

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FormAssembly, a leading provider of web forms and data collection solutions, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2024 eForms Data Quadrant Report. The report, published by Software Reviews, a division of Info-Tech Research, evaluated offerings from 14 technology providers to inform buyers of digital form solutions. FormAssembly received high ratings in 18 categories, including Business Value, Security, Workflow, Integrations, Customization, and Feature Quality.

“We're honored to be recognized as a leader in our industry, particularly because this award is driven by customer feedback,” said Cedric Savarese, CEO and Founder of FormAssembly. “Our team is committed to providing top-notch form solutions and helping our customers manage their data effectively and responsibly. This validation from our users truly reinforces our mission.”

FormAssembly Software Reviews eForms Summary of Results:

Product & Service Ratings:

- Ease of Implementation: 91% (vs. 86% avg.)

- Security: 89% (vs. 85% avg.)

- Workflow Automation: 88% (vs. 84% avg.)

- Business Value Created: 87% (vs. 84% avg.)

Customer Recognition:

- 97% of customers love using FormAssembly

- 97% plan to renew their subscription

- 92% consider FormAssembly critical to their success

- 88% are likely to recommend FormAssembly

With over 350 5-star reviews on the Salesforce AppExchange, FormAssembly is the preferred digital form solution for Salesforce users. FormAssembly delivers on ease of use, award-winning customer service, and enterprise-grade security, making it ideal for organizations in regulated industries such as financial services, healthcare, higher education, nonprofits, and government.

The 2024 eForms Data Quadrant Report, published by Software Reviews, a division of Info-Tech Research Group, provides unbiased insights to help CIOs and IT leaders make informed purchasing decisions. The report evaluates product features and capabilities, gathering as many as 130 data points from real users for each vendor.

“FormAssembly excelled in the eForms Data Quadrant, earning top honors for training, customization, and ease of implementation. The feedback from users highlights why FormAssembly is a leader in this market,” said Andrea Malick, Advisory Director, Data & Analytics at Info-Tech.

In addition to its recognition by Info-Tech, FormAssembly has recently received the following honors: Silver Stevie Award for Customer Service Department of the Year; Five G2 badges, including its 10th Best Estimated ROI for Enterprise and its 9th Users Mostly Likely to Recommend awards; and Inc. 5000 2024 List of Fast-Growing Private Companies for the 7th consecutive year.

About FormAssembly

FormAssembly is a leading provider of web forms and data collection solutions, and the solution of choice for Salesforce users. Emphasizing ease of use and ownership, along with award-winning service and enterprise-grade privacy, security and compliance, the FormAssembly form builder and data collection platform are ideal for organizations in regulated industries such as financial services, healthcare, higher education, nonprofits, and government. To learn more, visit formassembly.com.

