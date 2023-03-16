Survey Finds Enterprise CIOs & CISOs Are Concerned About Data Privacy, Security & Compliance in Data Collection Process

Commissioned by FormAssembly, research shows 81% of enterprises lack full visibility into data collection and 50%+ employ limiting practices to compensate

Responsible enterprises must start protecting privacy, and ensuring security and compliance at the point of data collection.” — Jai Davda, CIO, FormAssembly

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA, US, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FormAssembly, the leading provider of secure form-based data collection solutions, today released the Digital Data Collection & Security Report detailing how enterprise CIOs and CISOs are managing practices, policies and risk in online data collection. Findings show the majority of IT and security leaders are concerned about data privacy, security and compliance during the data collection process and more than half resort to limiting practices regarding data systems, access and quantities to compensate for their lack of visibility into those systems and processes.

Over the past several years, enterprise organizations have undertaken digital transformation initiatives during which a massive number of manual, paper-based systems were migrated to online, digital experiences. Many of these initiatives were accelerated by the pandemic and continue to be hampered by an ever-increasing threat landscape. As a result, IT and Security teams are struggling to catch up and bring the necessary levels of governance and protection to their digital data collection processes.

“Locking down systems is not the answer. Neither is applying policies and procedures to data after it enters your organization,” said Jai Davda, CIO at FormAssembly. “Responsible enterprises must start protecting privacy, and ensuring security and compliance at the point of data collection. That is the moment when their customers and employees place their trust in them. And that is when good data stewardship must begin.”

Commissioned by FormAssembly and conducted by independent third-party Regina Corso Consulting, the survey reflects the input of 250 CIOs, CISOs, CDOs and Security and IT SVPs in companies with 750-5000+ employees, across more than a dozen industries including technology, manufacturing, finance, healthcare, transportation and higher education.

Key findings from the survey reveal:

CIOs and CISOs are worried about privacy, security and compliance in the data collection process.

• 99% of survey respondents use digital forms to collect information and the majority of them (72%) are concerned about data privacy, security and compliance during the data collection process.

Despite concerns, enterprises lack comprehensive policies for data collection and instead employ a variety of tactics to mitigate risk.

• More than one-third (32%) of senior security and IT leaders said they do not have specific policies for privacy, security and compliance in the data collection process, and another quarter (26%) said there are gaps in their policies. Only 28% said their data collection policies are comprehensive.

The majority of CIOs and CISOs lack visibility into data collection systems and processes.

• 81% of CIOs and CISOs said they lack full visibility into the data collection systems across their organizations. The majority of respondents use a patchwork of measures to gain the limited visibility they have into data collection processes.

Security and IT leaders lack governance over data collection processes and resort to locking down data and other practices that put limitations on employees and the business.

• Only one in five (21%) report having above 75% governance over their data collection systems and applications. More than half limit the number of systems/applications collecting data, the number of sources collecting data, and the type of data collected.

In conclusion, 98% of CIOs and CISOs said they would welcome a single, secure enterprise-grade solution for data collection, and 64% said they would consider it as an organizational standard.

FormAssembly commissioned this study to examine the state of digital data collection as it relates to data stewardship. FormAssembly’s mission is to help organizations be good stewards of the data entrusted to them by their customers and employees. The company offers a scalable, highly secure platform that enables enterprises with the most stringent privacy and compliance requirements to safely collect information without putting undue restrictions on users.

The 2023 State of Data Collection Webinar

On March 21 at 1:00 p.m. ET, FormAssembly CIO Jai Davda will host “The 2023 State of Data Collection,” a webinar discussing the findings of the report. Register for the event via this link.

About FormAssembly

FormAssembly is a highly secure, enterprise data collection platform that enables organizations to gather data, automate data processing, and improve efficiency with a no-code, form-based solution that can be up and running in minutes. Dedicated to helping organizations become better stewards of the data entrusted to them, FormAssembly provides security-conscious organizations with governance and visibility into data collection processes while giving end-users a powerful, easy-to-use solution for collecting, managing and leveraging that data. The FormAssembly platform offers robust integration to Salesforce and advanced security, compliance, and privacy capabilities such as HIPAA, GDPR, GLBA, FedRAMP Moderate, PCI DSS, ISO 27001 (and SoA), SOC 2 Type 2, and more. Learn more at formassembly.com.