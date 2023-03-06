FormAssembly Wins Silver Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year

Leading data collection platform celebrates customer service and support excellence, noting above average CSAT score and customer-centric approach.

At FormAssembly, our Customer Success & Support team focuses on a few key elements to drive success: quality, respect and care.” — Katrina Garza, Vice President of Customer Support & Success at FormAssembly

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA, US, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FormAssembly, the leader in enterprise data collection, announced today that the company has been honored with a Silver Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year at the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The award spotlights FormAssembly’s world-class customer service and support, and recognizes the company’s above-average customer satisfaction score, dedication to quality service, and customer-first culture, which help drive the company’s success.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were received, and winners were determined by the average scores of 170 professionals on seven specialized judging committees.

FormAssembly’s Customer Success & Support (CS) department includes Customer Support and Implementation, Knowledge and Training, and Technical Support Services. The department is led by powerhouse Katrina Garza, who has been pivotal in developing the CS team by encouraging leadership and promoting excellence amongst team members. The company has maintained a 96%+ CSAT score for the past three years (exceeding the software industry average of 77%), while working tirelessly and seamlessly to support the company’s 5,000+ customer base.

"At FormAssembly, our Customer Success & Support team focuses on a few key elements to drive success: quality, respect and care," said Katrina Garza, Vice President of Customer Support & Success at FormAssembly. "Our customers are the heart and soul of what we do, and I am beyond proud of the team for continuing to raise the bar and excel in all areas to ensure our customers remain good stewards of the data they are trusted with. We are grateful to be recognized by The Stevie’s for the work we do day in and day out.”

“The nominations we received for the 2023 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About FormAssembly

FormAssembly is a highly secure, enterprise data collection platform that enables organizations to gather data, automate data processing, and improve efficiency with a no-code, form-based solution that can be up and running in minutes. Dedicated to helping organizations become better stewards of the data entrusted to them, FormAssembly provides security-conscious organizations with governance and visibility into data collection processes while giving end-users a powerful, easy-to-use solution for collecting, managing and leveraging that data. The FormAssembly platform offers robust integration to Salesforce and advanced security, compliance, and privacy capabilities such as HIPAA, GDPR, GLBA, FedRAMP Moderate, PCI DSS, ISO 27001 (and SoA), SOC 2 Type 2, and more. Learn more at formassembly.com.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., Support Services Group, and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.