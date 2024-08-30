SCDC Supports Southern Smoke Foundation to Empower Others After Hurricane Beryl

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer has been particularly challenging for Houstonians. In May, a series of severe storms and tornadoes, known as a ‘derecho,’ struck the city, followed by Hurricane Beryl in early July. These events caused widespread devastation, leading to severe power outages and the destruction of homes. Among the hardest hit were employees in the food and beverage industry, who faced significant financial hardship.Southern Smoke Foundation, a cornerstone of the Houston community, responded swiftly after Hurricane Beryl, embodying its motto: ‘taking care of our own in Houston.’ The Foundation provides critical financial and mental health services to those in dire need. S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) has contributed funds to bolster this mission, ensuring that those most affected by natural disasters receive the emergency relief they deserve.From farmers to fry cooks, servers to sommeliers, Southern Smoke Foundation ensures that food and beverage workers receive support precisely when they need it most. Whether facing unforeseen hardships or mental health challenges, Southern Smoke Foundation's resources are dedicated to those who keep the community fed. Following the devastating derecho in May, which caused widespread damage across Houston, Southern Smoke Foundation provided $330,600 in grants to 372 food and beverage workers. In the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, the Foundation received over 1,270 applications for financial assistance and has granted $268,500 to 342 individuals, with 812 applications still being processed.In alignment with SCDC's mission to Supply Humanity with Achievements, Resources, and Education (S.H.A.R.E.), SCDC is honored to contribute financially to the Southern Smoke Foundation’s efforts. This donation underscores the shared values that both organizations hold dear.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development CorpS.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp. (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp. is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.scdctexas.com All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.

