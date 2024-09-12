Atmospheric Plasma Solutions Awarded GSA Schedule Contract

The PlasmaBlast® PB7000-M is a single-person carry system that provides efficient and safe removal of paints, sealants, adhesives, and other coatings without the use of blast media, excessive heat, or environmentally harmful chemicals.

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atmospheric Plasma Solutions, Inc. (APS) is proud to announce it has been awarded a U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) schedule contract for its PlasmaBlast PB7000-M mobile surface preparation tool.Companies that are awarded a GSA Schedule Contract may bid and sell directly to the U.S. Government after participating in a rigorous proposal process that includes pre-negotiated terms and conditions. For APS, this contract means it will be easier for federal employees to access its innovative solutions for superior maintenance and sustainment of military assets.“With this GSA listing, we are excited to offer our government customers a streamlined path to get our award-winning PB7000-M mobile surface preparation tool into their shops, depots, and shipyards,” stated CEO Scott Meller. “This powerful, environmentally friendly and easy-to-use tool is field-proven for maintenance, repair, and overhaul operations as well as forward-deployed locations.”The innovative non-thermal plasma technology developed by APS is currently utilized by DoD and Fortune 100 companies around the globe. It is suitable for various applications including battle damage assessment, surface preparation for weld inspections, fastener release, and general repair and maintenance of military assets, increasing the readiness of the armed forces.The PlasmaBlast PB7000-M is a single-person carry system that provides efficient and safe removal of paints, sealants, adhesives, and other coatings without the use of blast media, excessive heat, or environmentally harmful chemicals. It is especially useful for new construction, maintenance, repair, and overhaul of military ships, vehicles, and aircraft, while also providing enhanced corrosion protection to these assets. The PB7000-M has unlimited NAVSEA Technical Warrant Holder (TWH) approval for use on all surface ships and carriers, and is approved for use on submarines with some limitations. A paramount factor in the approval process was demonstrating that the use of the PB7000-M for coating removal does not alter the carbon steel substrate profile or bulk material properties in any way, preserving its original surface profile and fatigue strength as designed. This distinguishing attribute sets the system apart from other coating removal methods that often fall short in this regard.Find Atmospheric Plasma Solutions in the GSA eLibrary here: https://www.gsaelibrary.gsa.gov/ElibMain/contractorInfo.do?contractNumber=47QSMS24D00BS&contractorName=ATMOSPHERIC+PLASMA+SOLUTIONS%2C+INC.&executeQuery=YES and in the GSA Advantage catalog here: https://www.gsaadvantage.gov/advantage/ws/search/advantage_search?db=0&searchType=1&q=19:547QSMS24D00BS&q=20:5333912&src=elib • Contract Award Number: 47QSMS24D00BS• Contractor Awarded Unique SAM Entity ID: DAGFJ4HGPKC7• NAICS: 333912• Solicitation Number: 47QSMD20R0001About Atmospheric Plasma Solutions, Inc:Atmospheric Plasma Solutions, Inc. (APS) is a rapidly growing business that provides innovative atmospheric plasma solutions for a broad range of emerging applications in defense and commercial markets. APS has perfected the delivery of plasma at atmospheric pressures using only compressed air and electricity. We provide industry-leading power, precision, and portability for coating removal, corrosion prevention, surface cleaning, surface preparation, and surface activation in DoD, Manufacturing, Medical, and Energy applications including ship maintenance, aircraft maintenance, and military vehicle maintenance. Additionally, APS conducts advanced atmospheric plasma research in partnership with private companies, federal agencies, and leading research universities.

