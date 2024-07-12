U.S. Navy expands approval of PlasmaBlast® mobile system for unlimited use on all surface ships and carriers
The PlasmaBlast® PB7000M mobile 3-in-1 surface preparation system provides efficient and safe removal of coatings, cleans surfaces, and promotes adhesion.
This expanded approval empowers U.S. Navy personnel to improve the readiness of virtually any asset through the ease-of-use, quick deployment, and safe operation of the PB7000M unit.”CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atmospheric Plasma Solutions, Inc. (APS) is proud to announce that the Commander of the U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) has approved the PlasmaBlast® PB7000M mobile surface preparation system for unlimited use on all surface ships and aircraft carriers with expanded approval on submarines.
Maintenance and sustainment of DoD systems incur annual costs in the billions, impacting the readiness of critical military assets. Extended downtime for combat systems hampers readiness across all branches of the DoD and undermines the preparedness of military personnel. This innovative technology is utilized by DoD, foreign militaries, and Fortune 100 companies around the globe and is suitable for various applications including battle damage assessment, surface prep for weld inspections, fastener release, and general repair and maintenance of military assets, increasing the readiness of the armed forces.
The PlasmaBlast® PB7000M is a mobile, 3-in-1 Surface Preparation System that:
• Removes Coatings with Precision
• Cleans Contaminants without Waste
• Prepares Surfaces for Better Adhesion
The PlasmaBlast® PB7000M is a single-person carry system that provides efficient and safe removal of paints, sealants, adhesives, and other coatings without the use of blast media, excessive heat, or environmentally harmful chemicals. The system uses non-thermal plasma to effectively remove coatings from metal structures at twice the rate of traditional mechanical methods—such as needle guns and wire brushes—while significantly reducing operators’ exposure to harmful noise and vibration inherent in those methods.
“This expanded approval empowers U.S. Navy personnel to improve the readiness of virtually any asset through the ease-of-use, quick deployment, and safe operation of the PB7000M unit,” states Scott Meller, CEO of APS. “It is an honor to support our Navy public and private shipyard customers by improving their sustainment and maintenance operations with the PB7000M.”
The U.S. Navy and APS performed rigorous testing to ensure the efficacy and safety of the system, leading to this approval for broad use on Navy assets. An important factor in the approval process was demonstrating that the use of the PB7000M for coating removal does not alter the steel substrate profile or metallurgy in any way, preserving its original surface and material properties.
About Atmospheric Plasma Solutions, Inc:
Atmospheric Plasma Solutions, Inc. is a rapidly growing business that provides innovative atmospheric plasma solutions for a broad range of emerging applications in defense and commercial markets. APS has perfected the delivery of plasma at atmospheric pressures using only compressed air and electricity. We provide industry-leading power, precision, and portability for coating removal, surface cleaning, and surface activation in DoD, Manufacturing, Medical, and Energy markets. Additionally, APS conducts advanced atmospheric plasma research in partnership with private companies, federal agencies, and leading research universities.
