U.S. Navy approves Atmospheric Plasma Solutions, Inc. coating removal system for use on ships, carriers, and submarines.
The PlasmaBlast® PB7000M mobile coating removal system provides efficient, safe removal of paint, sealants, adhesives, and other coatings.
This approval marks a significant milestone for APS, enabling shipyards and maintenance facilities to deploy the PB7000M unit, benefiting from the ease-of-use, quick deployment, and safe operation.”CARY, NC, USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are proud to announce that the Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command has approved the use of Atmospheric Plasma Solutions, Inc (APS) coating removal system for use on all surface ships, aircraft carriers, and submarines subject to certain limitations. The PlasmaBlast® PB7000M mobile coating removal system provides efficient, safe removal of paint, sealants, adhesives, and other coatings without the use of blast media, excessive heat, or environmentally harmful chemicals. The system effectively removes coatings from metal structures using non-thermal plasma at twice the rate of traditional mechanical methods such as needle guns and wire brushes without the harmful effects of vibration experienced by the operator while significantly reducing the noise exposed to the operator from these methods.
— Scott Meller, CEO
“This approval marks a significant milestone for APS, enabling shipyards and maintenance facility operators to deploy the PB7000M unit, benefiting from the ease-of-use, quick deployment, and safe operation,” comments Scott Meller, CEO of APS. “We are excited to witness our Navy customers improving their sustainment and maintenance operations with the PB7000M”.
APS dedicated extensive efforts, with the support and direction of the US Navy, to perform rigorous testing ensuring the efficacy and safety of the system, leading to this highly sought-after approval. A paramount factor in the approval process was demonstrating that the use of the PB7000M for coating removal does not alter the carbon steel substrate profile or metallurgy in any way, preserving its original surface profile and fatigue strength as designed. This distinguishing attribute sets the system apart from other coating removal methods that often fall short in this regard.
Weighing a mere 40 pounds, the PB7000M is single-person carry, making it exceptionally portable and easy to transport to and around the job site. Additionally, the system boasts effortless operation, requiring no adjustments and featuring a swift 5-minute set-up time.
About Atmospheric Plasma Solutions, Inc:
Atmospheric Plasma Solutions, Inc. is a rapidly growing business that provides innovative atmospheric plasma solutions for a broad range of emerging applications in defense and commercial markets. APS has perfected the delivery of plasma at atmospheric pressures using only compressed air and electricity. We provide industry leading power, precision, and portability for coating removal, surface cleaning, and surface activation in DoD, Manufacturing, Medical, and Energy Markets. Additionally, APS conducts advanced atmospheric plasma research in partnership with private companies, federal agencies, and leading research universities.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Scott Meller
CEO
Atmospheric Plasma Solutions, Inc.
11301 Penny Road – Suite D
Cary, NC 27518
919.341.8325
info@apsplasma.com
www.apsplasma.com
Scott Meller
Atmospheric Plasma Solutions, Inc.
+1 919-341-8325
info@apsplasma.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn