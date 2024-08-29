The Researcher Spotlight Series Returns: Connect with Leading Experts in Arthritis and Autoimmune Disease Research

This year's Researcher Spotlight Series lineup.

Join top researchers for a deep dive into the latest arthritis management and research in this free webinar series from ANRF.

As the prevalence of arthritis continues to rise, it’s more important than ever to stay informed about the latest advancements in research, treatment, and management.” — ANRF CEO Emily Stormoen

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As arthritis continues to affect millions of Americans, with prevalence projected to skyrocket in the coming decades, the Arthritis National Research Foundation (ANRF) is proud to announce the return of its popular Researcher Spotlight Series . This fall, join us for a unique opportunity to connect with top researchers and clinicians as they share the latest insights on symptoms, management, and the groundbreaking research driving us closer to a cure for arthritis and autoimmune diseases.Arthritis is more than just a diagnosis; it’s a daily challenge for over 54 million adults in the U.S. With numbers expected to soar to 78 million by 2040, it’s clear that more support, resources, and understanding are needed. Whether you’re living with arthritis or supporting a loved one, staying informed about the latest research, treatment options, and management strategies is crucial. The Researcher Spotlight Series is tailored for patients and caregivers, bridging the gap between innovative research and the arthritis community.ANRF CEO Emily Stormoen shares, “We're thrilled to bring back the Researcher Spotlight Series, offering an incredible opportunity to connect with leading experts in the field. As the prevalence of arthritis continues to rise, it’s more important than ever to stay informed about the latest advancements in research, treatment, and management. This series empowers the community to navigate their condition with confidence.”Series Schedule:• Rheumatoid Arthritis - September 4, 2024, 12 PM PTFeaturing Harris Perlman, PhD, Chief of Rheumatology at Northwestern University, and Christian Lood, PhD, Associate Professor at the University of Washington.• Psoriatic Arthritis - September 18, 2024, 12 PM PTFeaturing Barhram Razani, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Dermatology at UCSF, and Michael Paley, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Medicine at Washington University in St. Louis.• Scleroderma - October 2, 2024, 12 PM PTFeaturing Dr. Mark Lee, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Laboratory Medicine at Yale School of Medicine, and Dr. Eliza Tsou, PhD, from the University of Michigan Medical School.• Lupus - October 16, 2024, 12 PM PTFeaturing Yemil Atisha Fregoso, MD, PhD, of The Feinstein Institute for Medical Research, and Timothy B. Niewold, MD, FACR, Vice Chair for Research at the Hospital for Special Surgery.• Osteoarthritis - October 30, 2024, 12 PM PTFeaturing Matlock Jeffries, MD, Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Oklahoma, and Rachel E. Miller, PhD, Associate Professor at Rush University.Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from the brightest minds in arthritis research. Whether you attend one session or all, you’ll gain a deeper understanding of these conditions and the innovative research paving the way for better treatments and, ultimately, a cure.ANRF expresses gratitude to its partners at AbbVie for their generous support in making this series possible. AbbVie’s commitment to advancing research and improving the lives of those affected by arthritis and autoimmune diseases plays a crucial role in bringing these important discussions to the community.Register today for the Researcher Spotlight Series by visiting curearthritis.org/24-spotlight-series.

