San Ysidro Port of Entry seizes over one ton of narcotics in the month of July

CBP officers working at the San Ysidro Port of Entry find narcotics concealed within hidden vehicle compartment.

SAN YSIDRO, Calif., — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers assigned to the San Ysidro Port of Entry successfully interdicted over one ton of narcotics, worth millions of dollars in the month of July.

During the month of July, CBP officers working at the San Ysidro Port of Entry seized a combined total of 2,627.80 pounds of narcotics in 50 separate incidents from suspected smugglers applying for admission into the United States from Mexico. The narcotics were concealed throughout and within vehicles utilized to cross through the port of entry.



• Fentanyl – 173.91 pounds seized

• Heroin – 18.24 pounds seized

• Cocaine – 169.5 pounds seized

• Methamphetamine – 2,266.15 pounds seized



The narcotics and associated vehicles utilized for the drug smuggling events were seized by CBP officers. Suspects involved in these incidents have been turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

“CBP Officers will continue to use their skillsets and knowhow to intercept illegal and illicit narcotics that are encountered at the Port of Entry,” said Mariza Marin, Port Director for the San Ysidro Port of Entry. “Our staff is fully invested in safeguarding the American people from these harmful substances and demonstrate the highest levels of service to our nation through their extraordinary efforts each and every day.”

These seizures are the result of Operation Apollo, a holistic counter-fentanyl effort that began on Oct. 26, 2023, in southern California, and expanded to Arizona on April 10, 2024. Operation Apollo focuses on intelligence collection and partnerships, and utilizes local CBP field assets augmented by federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial partners to boost resources, increase collaboration, and target the smuggling of fentanyl into the United States.

