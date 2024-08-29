Expanded gathering place supports Indigenous culture on campus

CANADA, August 29 - Updated on Aug. 29, 2024

Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation –

“It is often very difficult for students to be away from their territory, traditional knowledge keepers and loved ones while pursuing higher education. Having access to a culturally safe space and extra supports will greatly benefit Indigenous learners at Vancouver Island University’s Nanaimo campus.”

Sheila Malcolmson, MLA for Nanaimo –

“We’ve been taking action to help people in Nanaimo, like funding student supports at Vancouver Island University. More space at Shq’apthut will help Indigenous students’ campus experience, for better community building and supporting education.”

Deborah Saucier, president, Vancouver Island University –

“An expanded Shq’apthut is something I have dreamed of since I started at VIU. I’m excited to attend and participate in the enhanced learning opportunities and events that will be possible in the new space. I’m also looking forward to visiting the Elders in residence in their new space. This building is a tangible demonstration of our commitment to building stronger relationships with Indigenous communities in the regions we serve and doing more to honour Indigenous students, employees and communities.”

Leah Vaisanen, Indigenous students’ representative, VIU students’ union –

“Shq’apthut is my safe space on campus. It’s where I started my journey at VIU. As a mature student, I knew I could always go there to get the support I needed. If you’re feeling lonely, there’s always someone there to say hello to. Having a ceremonial space is going to bring culture back to campus and having the Elders there all in one space is the most important part. Elders play such a huge role in our campus experience and knowing the support is there is a comfort to many Indigenous students.”